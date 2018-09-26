I am a bit of a costume snob. I spend weeks considering the best possible costumes for myself and my little ones. Last year, my daughter went as Kiki from Kiki's Delivery Service, and my son went as a Walking Dead zombie, channeling Glenn. When they were really little, it was a bit trickier, but sometimes the result was even better than I was hoping. When my son was just a baby, he went as a T-Rex and I as Ellie from Jurassic Park, carrying him in his Ergo. You can create cute Halloween costumes for babies in carriers if you're willing to think outside the box.
When my son was a baby, there were no built-in costumes for kids in carriers. 10 years later, my how the game has changed. I don't know if it was the influence of Instagram or Pinterest, but it seems that the idea of dressing your tot for their carrier has taken off in the retail world. Huge retailers like Target and Carter's are getting in on the game, making things ever more simple for your Halloween. Dressing yourself, however? Well, ask yourself this, "How much sleep did you get last night?" Because it could be the difference between going full David S. Pumpkins and The Dude from The Big Lebowski.
1This Baby Has All The Koala-fications
This is adorable and you have two choices here for your costume. You can either dress like an Irwin and go khaki crazy, or you could wear all green and call yourself a eucalyptus plant. Note: green sweatpants are hard to find, but for some reason, green leggings and camo aren't.
2Hug This Baby Panda
This is a simple, handmade costume that slips over the carrier. It's easy enough to dress your baby in black, and after that, it's just a hat and a slipcover and you're ready to go collect all that candy they're too young to eat and eat it yourself.
3Your Little Pumpkin
For $17, you can't beat the price. This cute carrier cover is basic and perfect for a cute party. It's warm and fleece, so your baby will want to tuck into it, cozy and happy. It comes with booties and a hat, completing the ensemble.
4This Costume Has The 8 Legs You Wish You Had
Holy cute, Batman. This parent-baby combo costume is almost too cute — almost. The little octopus being held by a scuba diver is a bit on the evil dentist from Finding Nemo, but who wouldn't want to abscond with such an adorable cephalopod?
5How Sweet It Is
This has my husband's name all over it. Could I get him to dress up as Winnie-the-Pooh? Probably not, but I'd still like to try. This is such a cute little felt costume, handmade by Etsy maker EmBaby Boutique. There are so many good finds for Halloween on Etsy, and this is one of my favorites.
6Cook Up A Cutie
How creative is this? I love that this costume includes the chef hat, apron, lobster carrier cover, and the infant headpiece. That makes the whole thing completely fuss-free. When you have a little one, it's awesome to be able to let someone else do all the work, while you reap all the "awws."
7Cute Down To The Bones
Look at that little X-Ray skeleton with the heart. Another inexpensive model from Carter's, you know it's going to be toasty and easy to throw on. You could dress up to match, or just wear street clothing. Either way, the costume is sweet as pie.
8Just Monkeying Around
I always joke that my kids hang on me like a spider monkey. In this costume, the joke is a hair more literal. It's so precious with the big ears and fuzzy brown tail. Feel free to carry bananas — your baby probably loves them anyway.