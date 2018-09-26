I am a bit of a costume snob. I spend weeks considering the best possible costumes for myself and my little ones. Last year, my daughter went as Kiki from Kiki's Delivery Service, and my son went as a Walking Dead zombie, channeling Glenn. When they were really little, it was a bit trickier, but sometimes the result was even better than I was hoping. When my son was just a baby, he went as a T-Rex and I as Ellie from Jurassic Park, carrying him in his Ergo. You can create cute Halloween costumes for babies in carriers if you're willing to think outside the box.

When my son was a baby, there were no built-in costumes for kids in carriers. 10 years later, my how the game has changed. I don't know if it was the influence of Instagram or Pinterest, but it seems that the idea of dressing your tot for their carrier has taken off in the retail world. Huge retailers like Target and Carter's are getting in on the game, making things ever more simple for your Halloween. Dressing yourself, however? Well, ask yourself this, "How much sleep did you get last night?" Because it could be the difference between going full David S. Pumpkins and The Dude from The Big Lebowski.

3 Your Little Pumpkin Little Jack-O-Lantern Carrier Costume $17 Carter's Buy Now For $17, you can't beat the price. This cute carrier cover is basic and perfect for a cute party. It's warm and fleece, so your baby will want to tuck into it, cozy and happy. It comes with booties and a hat, completing the ensemble.

4 This Costume Has The 8 Legs You Wish You Had Scuba Diver & Octopus $59 Chasing Fireflies Buy Now Holy cute, Batman. This parent-baby combo costume is almost too cute — almost. The little octopus being held by a scuba diver is a bit on the evil dentist from Finding Nemo, but who wouldn't want to abscond with such an adorable cephalopod?

5 How Sweet It Is EmBaby Boutique Hunny Pot Carrier Costume $40 Etsy Buy Now This has my husband's name all over it. Could I get him to dress up as Winnie-the-Pooh? Probably not, but I'd still like to try. This is such a cute little felt costume, handmade by Etsy maker EmBaby Boutique. There are so many good finds for Halloween on Etsy, and this is one of my favorites.

6 Cook Up A Cutie Chef and Lobster Baby Carrier Costume $62 Chasing Fireflies Buy Now How creative is this? I love that this costume includes the chef hat, apron, lobster carrier cover, and the infant headpiece. That makes the whole thing completely fuss-free. When you have a little one, it's awesome to be able to let someone else do all the work, while you reap all the "awws."

7 Cute Down To The Bones Little Skeleton Halloween Carrier Costume $17 Carter's Buy Now Look at that little X-Ray skeleton with the heart. Another inexpensive model from Carter's, you know it's going to be toasty and easy to throw on. You could dress up to match, or just wear street clothing. Either way, the costume is sweet as pie.