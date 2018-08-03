National Twin Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the unique and incredibly special bond between twins, is celebrated every year on August 3rd. If you're lucky enough to have a wombmate and permanent partner-in-crime, this is the perfect opportunity to tell your twin how much you appreciate them. If you weren't born a twin, don't worry. You can still celebrate by reading these eight inspiring twin stories for National Twin Day. If you're twin-less like me, sorry in advance for the FOMO you might get from these amazing (and true) twintastic stories.

Before you check out the stories below, National Twin Day is, of course, a great day to brush up on your twin knowledge. Did you know that, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, the rate of twins being born in the United States increased by 76 percent? There are a few reasons for this. The average age of becoming a mother has gradually risen — and older women are more likely to release multiple eggs at a time. If multiple eggs are fertilized at once, you've got multiples. A second factor leading to higher rates of twins is the increased use of fertility drugs to start a family, which increases a woman's chances of conceiving multiples. Regardless of why we've got more twins, we're just happy to celebrate them.