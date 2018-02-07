Introducing your baby to solid foods is always quite the adventure, but it might be easier than ever with the help of a super-popular kitchen appliance. In fact, recipes to make baby food in your Instant Pot just might change the way your think about baby food in general. With a little bit of preparation, it can be just as tasty and nutritious as adult recipes.

Using your Instant Pot to create baby food is a smart idea for so many reasons. This user-friendly pressure cooker has become a favorite in many families. For instance, part of the Instant Pot's success is due to its speedy cooking times, because everything from dried beans to rice can be prepared in a fraction of the time it normally would. Plus, the Instant Pot is relatively easy to use once you get the hang of it, that literally does the work for you. Throw everything in the pot, set it, and go. You don't have to keep an eye on a hot stove, which is especially helpful when you're watching a demanding little baby. And unlike pre-packaged baby foods (which definitely have their place in many families), you can keep track of everything that goes into each meal, so you know exactly what your baby is eating.

Read on for some Instant Pot baby food recipes that just might turn this gadget into your new best friend.

1 Easy Sweet Potatoes Courtesy of Kaylee Eylander Want to whip up a ton of sweet potatoes for your baby in no time? No problem. Kaylee Eylander's Instant Pot baby food sweet potatoes recipe will have you all set in just a few minutes, and it's the perfect thing to whip up for babies of all ages, even ones that are just starting on solids. Eylander is actually a whiz at making baby food in the Instant Pot, so check out her site for more recipe ideas.

2 Quick Apple Sauce A Beautiful Plate Applesauce is a quintessential kid food, but you don't have to buy it by the jar. Instead, check out the Instant Pot apple sauce recipe from A Beautiful Plate. It's so quick and simple, you may never go back to the store-bought stuff.

3 Green Beans Patryssia/Fotolia The Instant Pot also makes a great veggie steamer. According to its website, fresh whole green beans can be steamed in the Instant Pot in only 2 to 3 minutes. For extra mushiness, throw the steamed beans in a blender before serving the cooled product to baby. Bonus: steaming frozen green beans only takes 3 to 4 minutes, so definitely keep your freezer stocked with a couple bags at all times to make this easy baby snack on the fly.

4 Carrots Courtesy of Recipe This Carrots are another classic baby food. The bloggers at Recipe This have a great recipe for steamed carrots in the Instant Pot that will have your baby eating more veggies in no time. The finished carrots are super easy to mash up into baby-friendly bites. Consider leaving out the salt and pepper for the youngest ones, though.

5 Peas Courtesy Of Love And Scribbles Steamed, pureed green peas are a baby food staple. Love and Scribbles has a fantastic way to make peas in the Instant Pot that are totally baby-food friendly. In no time your baby will ask for more peas, please. Well, hopefully.

6 Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup Courtesy of Chicago Jogger Your baby can enjoy this classic Fall flavor any time of year. The recipe for Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup from Chicago Jogger looks amazing, although you may want to omit some of the spices at first, and ease them in once you know she's got a more curious palette. Seriously, though, this one could do double duty as an adult dinner, too.

7 Perfect Instant Pot Chickpeas Big Girls Small Kitchen Chickpeas are basically the best, so your baby should start enjoying them as soon as possible. The perfect Instant Pot chickpeas recipe courtesy of Big Girls Small Kitchen will change your cooking game for good. Mash up the finished product with a food processor for perfect baby food.