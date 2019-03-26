8 Instant Pot Passover Recipes That Don't Lack Flavor — Even Though They Lack Chametz

Passover is one of the holiest holidays on the Hebrew Calendar. It celebrates the time when the Jews (or Israelites) were set free from slavery in Egypt and began their exodus to their homeland. It's a harrowing tale of plagues, adoption, the miracles of G-d, love, and faith. During this celebration, Jews traditionally eat lamb and matzoh, a type of unleavened bread that resembles a large saltine cracker, because that was the first meal Israelites ate after their children were spared in the plague — for all eight days. It can get tedious, but these instant pot recipes for Passover will help make the preparation a bit simpler along with providing exciting inspiration for the trickiest of traditional meals.

Different communities of Jews have different traditions surrounding what can and can not be consumed during the eight days of Pesach. Amongst my friends and family, you will find Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews who abide by the rabbinical laws that prevent them from not only eating leavened or fermented grains known as "chametz," but also spelt, oats, wheat, barley, and rye (and any other grain that will ferment and leaven when exposed to moisture). Then there are Ashkenazi who avoid chamets, but are also called to abstain from what's known as "kitniyot", which are foods like corn, legumes, millet, rice, kasha, hemp, peanuts, etc. Even more complex rules govern some Orthodox sects of Judaism that declare that they should not eat chametz or kitinyot, but also that they cannot mix their matzoh with liquids, in a tradition known as "non gebrokts" eating. Your safest bet is to go with a gluten, legume, and rice-free recipe that does not contain anything that you think could possibly be made into a bread. And of course, there is still no shellfish, no mixing meat with dairy, and no cloven hooves just to keep cooks on their toes and right in the eyes of G-d. It's complicated

Potatoes are your friend. Plantains are a gift from G-d. And there are never too many vegetables, or too much gefilte. Just make sure it's labeled "Kosher for Passover." And pass the Manischewitz, it's going to be a long week.

1. Instant Pot Keto Crustless Quiche A Spicy Perspective Having a dairy meal? This quiche from A Spicy Perspective looks decadent and divine. Full of heavy cream and spicy seasonings, it's rich and filling. Serve alongside roasted or fried potatoes and a little lox, and you've got yourself a meal.

2. Sweet Potato Turkey Chili With Quinoa Foodie Crush OK, so if you're Askenazi, you'll have to skip the coriander (cilantro), and you'll have to make sure that the quinoa is labeled OU, but other than that, this turkey chili from Foodie Crush looks delicious.

3. Lamb With Stewed Prunes Reader/Eater This is actually a fairly traditional Mizrahi recipe for lamb that everyone I know loves. If you're Askenazi, skip the almonds, and add a tiny pinch of nutmeg in lieu of the coriander. It will change the flavor profile, but it will sing on your tastebuds. Use the slow cooker function on your instant pot, or low pressure for 4 hours.

4. Potato Cauliflower Curry Half Baked Harvest Before you worry, yes, they do sell Kosher for Pesach soy sauce. This curry from Half Baked Harvest looks amazing, and having been a vegan for several Passovers, I will tell you that a recipe like this is heaven sent. Much like the plagues, only 100 percent more delicious.

5. Ossu Buco I Am A Food Blog This recipe for instant pot Osso Buco from I Am A Food Blog has under 10 ingredients and honestly, that thrills me. During Passover, you have enough going on that worrying about shopping is just a pain. Thankfully, this is mostly made from pantry staples.

6. Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Meatloaf and Melodrama I want to dive into these mashed potatoes from Meatloaf and Melodrama, and swim through the buttery goodness with my face.

7. Instant Pot Rotisserie Chicken Damn Delicious I legit had no clue you could make rotisserie chicken in the instant pot, but apparently you can. This recipe from Damn Delicious is simple and looks like something I'd love to make over and over again. (Great for leftovers, too.)