8 Mother's Day Gifts For A Foodie Mom That Will Fulfill Her Chef Dreams

Let’s be honest, Mother’s Day should be every day, because when you're celebrating the woman who gave you life, nurtured you, and showered you with unconditional love, one day is definitely not enough. I'll be the first to admit that I don’t get to show my mom as much appreciation as I mean to, so for Mother’s Day I’m going to get her something she can appreciate. She's a food aficionado and loves keeping up with changing culinary trends. If your mom loves anything to do with food like mine, check out these amazing Mother’s Day gifts for a foodie mom.

Whether it’s your mom, grandma, sister, or friends, If the mom you are shopping for is a foodie, a box of drugstore chocolate may not fit the bill. Foodies are obsessed with knowing what’s in their food, how it’s cooked, and where it’s sourced from, so you’ll want to get something that they will find interesting enough to really appreciate and enjoy.

So rather than getting the same old Mother’s Day staples like flowers or jewelry, take your mom on a culinary journey with one of these tasteful gift ideas. Bonus: maybe she'll want to put her new culinary gifts to the test and cook a dinner for the two of you.

1 MasterClass With A Celebrity Chef MasterClass with various chefs, $90-$180, MasterClass) You may not be able to get Gordon Ramsey to visit your mom, but you can get your mom into a cooking class with him in her own kitchen. MasterClass offers online cooking classes with four celebrity chefs including Alice Waters, Gordon Ramsey, Wolfgang Puck, and Thomas Keller. You can get her one single lesson for $90 or access for a year for $180. Once the subscription is active, she can access the classes from her phone or computer, no matter where she is.

2 Monthly Coffee Box From BeanBox BeanBox Subscription, $19-$24, BeanBox If your mom is a coffee connoisseur, she’ll definitely appreciate a subscription to BeanBox. With a monthly subscription, BeanBox will send her a gift box featuring four different Seattle coffees in a variety of notes and strengths, an insert with roaster profiles and tips for brewing, along with some artisan chocolate to enjoy with her morning cup. You can even choose from different strength profiles customized to her preferences when you sign up.

3 Gustare Gourmet Olive Oils and Vinegars Gustareoliveoil Gustare Favorites 6-Pack Sampler, $40, Gustare Olive Oils On a recent trip to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, I was lucky enough to come across Gustare Oils and Vinegars. Both my foodie mom and I are now hooked on these amazing oils and vinegars, which you can add to enhance almost any dish. Gustare extra virgin olive oils are always fresh and light, and are sourced from Italy, Spain, Greece, Australia, Chile, Tunisia, and California. The oils come in a variety of flavors including Basil, Harissa, Cilantro-Roasted Onion, Herbs-De-Provence, and Persian Lime. Their vinegars are sourced from Modena, Italy and come in 25 amazing flavors like Fig, Lavender, Apricot, Lemongrass-Mint, Watermelon-Rose, and Pomegranate. You can pick and choose from specific flavors you think she will like, or you can pick up one of their amazing gift boxes. This is definitely a gift your foodie mom will fall in love with.

4 Marble Mortar & Pestle Set White Marble and Pestle Set, $27, Sur La Table True foodies don’t simply grind their spices, they methodically crush their spices in a mortar and pestle to gently lift out the oils and flavors. This beautiful Mortar and Pestle set from Sur La Table is made of a durable white marble and is perfect for grinding spices, pastes, and mixtures for any culinary adventure.

5 Personalized Cheese Board Set Personalized Cheese Board Set, $35, Gilt If your mom loves to put together a killer cheese plate, get her this Personalized Gourmet Cheese Board Set from Gilt. This swivel-style rubber wood cheese board features a customized monogram option along with a full tray of utensils including a hard cheese knife, cheese shaver, cheese fork, and a cheese spreader.

6 Blümwares Wood Herb & Spice Rack Stand Amazon Blümwares Wood Herb and Spice Rack Stand, $29, Amazon Mom can display her spices beautifully in her kitchen counter with this artful Blümwares Wood Herb and Spice Rack Stand. It features a wooden rack along with 12 gorgeous glass bottle that she can fill with her favorite cooking spices.

7 Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker With Wi-Fi Williams-sonoma Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker with Wi-Fi, $160, Williams Sonoma If your mom can throw down like a professional chef, she will surely appreciate this Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker with Wi-Fi. The smart cooker features built-in Wi-Fi so mom can control it remotely, and will work with any pot in her kitchen. The accompanying Anova app comes with tips, tricks, and over 1000 recipes to experiment with.