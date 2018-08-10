Most kids enjoy getting a colorful mani-pedi with mom, but some polishes can seem a bit intense for those little hands. That's why the non-toxic nail polish brands safe for kids are so great. Both you and your kiddo can enjoy playing around with these bright and safe colors.

As recent studies have shown, some traditional nail polish formulas contain ingredients that may be harmful for your health. The "toxic trio," AKA formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate, are known to negatively affect reproductive health, contribute to endocrine disruption, and even cause cancer, as explained by Dr. Thu Quach, research scientist at the Cancer Prevention Institute of California. It's concerning news for anyone who likes a fresh coat of polish now and then.

Thankfully, plenty of polish companies responded by leaving out the potentially troublesome ingredients. The 3-free nail polishes, which do not contain formaldehyde, toluene, or dibutyl phthalate, used to be standard, as noted by Allure. But those definitions have since been expanded. 5-free nail polishes don't contain the above ingredients, and they are also manufactured without formaldehyde resin, and camphor, whereas the 7-free don't contain ethyl tosylamide or xylene, either, as further explained in Allure. Basically, it's easier than ever to find nail polish that's totally safe for you and your family. Read on to find the best bets for your next mani-pedi session with your kiddo.

1 Piggy Paint Sea-quin $8 Piggy Paint When you're talking about safe and kid-friendly polishes, Piggy Paint immediately comes to mind. Their water-based formula is almost odorless, non-toxic, and even safe for use during pregnancy. Kids and moms alike love the bright colors with kicky names. Glitter Bug, Eat Your Peace, and Wild Child are just a few of the fun shades. Buy Now

2 KL Polish Charmed $10 KL Polish Created by beauty guru Kathleen Lights, with the help of mom-of-two Melody Hammer, this polish has an impressive pedigree. These polishes are 5/7/9 -free, as well as vegan and safe to use on kids. There are a ton of gorgeous shades, many of which feature glitter, duochrome, and pearlescent finishes. Buy Now

3 Kid Licks Acacia Pink Edible Organic Nail Polish $13 Kid Licks Made from fruits and vegetables, Kid Licks nail polishes are totally organic and edible. Although it looks like the current batch is sold out, some recent posts on Kid Licks' Instagram hint at more colors to come. Buy Now

4 Keeki Grasshopper Pie $10 Kleeki Free from pthalates, formaldehyde, and toluene, Keeki nail polish is 100 percent biodegradable and non-toxic. With delicious names such as Dragon Fruit, Blue Slushie, and Glazed Donut, they'll make your home manicure sessions super sweet. Buy Now

5 côte No. 1 - Traveler $8 côte Offering cruelty-free, vegan polishes made without the major toxins sometimes found in other formulations, côte is a pretty premium polish. Their giant range of creamy, glittery, and even neon shades would make any polish collector drool. Why not start out with a travel-sized version featuring one of their most popular coral shades? Buy Now

6 Hopscotch Kids WaterColors Bubble Gum $13 Hopscotch Kids™ WaterColors A water-based formula, the Hopscotch Kids™ WaterColors polishes are "3 free", and they contain no ethyl acetate, butyl acetate, nitrocellulose, acetone, or heavy metals. Plus, the shades are all super bright and fun. Buy Now

7 Honeybee Gardens Raspberry Sorbet Watercolors Nail Enamel $13 Honeybee Gardens Another great water-based formula, the Honeybee Gardens nail enamel even removes easily with a little rubbing alcohol. You and your little one can skip that whole acetone bit when it's time for the polish to come off. Plus, they come in a gorgeous array of shades with names like Sweater Weather, Hippie Chick, and Surf's Up. Buy Now