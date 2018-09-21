Finding a Halloween costume when you're pregnant can be a real drag. Sure, there are plenty of costumes for mamas with babies, but there really aren't a lot of affordable options if that baby is still cooking (unless you want to go the DIY route). Fortunately, you can still find Halloween costumes at Party City for pregnant women, even if they're not exactly labeled as such. Whether you're planning on trick-or-treating with your older kid(s), or have a friend's masquerade party to attend, you've got to got to dress up that bump!

Looking through Party City's selection of Halloween costumes, I loved some of their pop culture references, like this one of Eleven ($35, Party City), who was by far the most memorable character from the addicting Netflix show, Stranger Things. Even if you're rocking a large baby bump, you could still don the Eleven wig and jacket, along with a pink maternity dress, and you'd totally have yourself a more than legit Halloween costume.

So, who cares if the costume you're eyeing isn't specifically made for maternity? You can still have fun in the dress-up department with these clever costumes from Party City! And if there was ever a time to treat yourself to some Halloween candy while you're there, this is it.

1 Edna Mode from 'The Incredibles 2' Edna Mode Costume - The Incredibles 2 $60 Party City Now's your chance to dress up as your favorite fashion designer from the family superhero movie, 'The Incredibles 2.' The costume comes with a wig, glasses, and tunic, so you have enough to work with no matter how big your bump is. For smaller bumps, the tunic could be loose enough as is, although you might have to wear leggings instead of tights to accommodate the "riding up" factor. For larger bumps, you could opt to pair the look with a different blue maternity dress if the tunic is too hard to get in and out of. Buy Now

3 '80s Sweatsuit '80s Sweat Suit Costume $30 Party City This costume could work whatever stage of your pregnancy you're in: Wear the pants low, and the jacket unzipped to make room for your XL bump. Plus, you could have a lot of fun with accessories, like scrunchies, sweat bands, and '80s bling. Buy Now

4 Paper Doll Paper Doll Costume $30 Party City This fun throwback costume comes with a dress, apron and headband bow. Preggo mamas will probably have to ditch the dress that's included in favor of a maternity one, but the foam apron with fringed edges and paper tabs, and the headband are what really make the look any way. Buy Now

5 Super Mom Super Mom Costume $50 Party City If you have older kids and are pregnant now, what could be more appropriate than dressing as Super Mom, complete with extra arms for all that multi-tasking? This costume comes with a shirt with a "Super Mom" patch, an attached pearl necklace, an attached apron, an attached cape, and four attached foam arms. The key for making it work with a preggo belly would be getting the biggest possible sized shirt, or even cutting the shirt some in the back to make room. Buy Now