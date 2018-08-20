8 Romantic Comedies To Watch After 'To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before'

Unless you've been living under a rock this weekend, you've probably heard about To All The Boys I've Loved Before. The new Netflix film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Jenny Han and tells the story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) whose love letters to her past five crushes are sent without her knowledge. Most people have already seen the film twice now so it is not surprising that many are looking for something else to give them those same heart warming feelings TATBILB did. To help, here are eight romantic comedies to watch after TATBILB.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is being praised for a number of reasons, and rightly so. First, it stars an Asian-American lead, which is unfortunately much too rare in American films. Second, the film is giving many people old-school rom-com feels. After Lara Jean's letters are sent out she finds herself in a fake relationship with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), a recipient of a letter and her first kiss, so her sister's ex-boyfriend, Josh (Israel Broussard), doesn't think she likes him, which she does. The film has been praised for giving fans all the feels and people just can't stop watching. However, whenever you are ready to give the movie a break and try something else, here are the movies you should definitely watch.

Sixteen Candles Giphy Even though you may not have a Peter Kavinsky to watch this with, you can still enjoy the film that Lara Jean made sure to put into their fake relationship contract. If you want to truly live the life of Lara Jean you can turn it a double feature and also watch Fight Club, which is most certainly not a rom-com, but still a good movie. Unfortunately, the movie isn't streaming but you can rent it on iTunes for $3.99.

Set It Up Giphy If you're looking for something a little more adult, Netflix has another hit rom-com you'll love. Set It Up follows two assistants who decide the best way to get their bosses off their backs is to set them up. Mayhem and love ensues.

Love, Simon 20th Century Fox Based on the best-selling novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) begins emailing "Blue," another closeted gay person at his high school. As Simon attempts to figure out who Blue is with a number of misfires, he is also forced to come to terms with his identity. Though it's slightly heavier than the other films on this list, Love, Simon will make you laugh and cry in the best way. You can rent the film for $5.99 on Amazon.

The First Time Giphy Over the course of a weekend Aubrey (Britt Robertson) and Dave (Dylan O'Brien) fall in love and attempt to share their first time together. It doesn't go exactly as planned. You can find the movie on Netflix.

Love, Rosie Giphy Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Cecelia Ahern, best friends Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) keep getting their signals crossed when it comes to falling in love with each other. Will they ever get their timing right or are they destined to always remain just friends? You can rent the film on Amazon Video for $0.99.

Crazy Rich Asians Giphy Even though it just came out in theaters, its success at the box office is just further confirmation that Crazy Rich Asians is a must see. Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, the story follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) who learns her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), is crazy rich. As she tries to navigate his world, their love is put to the ultimate test.

The Kissing Booth Netflix Based on the novel by Beth Reekles, Elle (Joey King) and her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney) only have a few rules, one of them being that Elle can never date Lee's older brother, Noah (Jacob Elordi). However, when Elle and Noah kiss at the kissing booth, Elle is ready to break all the rules. The Kissing Booth is streaming on Netflix.

The Duff Giphy Based on the best-selling novel by Kody Keplinger, after Bianca (Mae Whitman) learns she's the "Designated Ugly Fat Friend" of her group, she enlists hot jock Wesley Rush (Robbie Amell) to help her upgrade her look and leave her DUFF label behind. You can rent the film on Amazon for $3.99.