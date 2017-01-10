8 Signs Your Baby May Have RSV

Life
Knowing what to look for is key.
My niece was born at just 32 weeks, weighing less than 4 lbs. My sister had undiagnosed preeclampsia and went into seizures, which required an emergency C-section. My niece stayed in the NICU for two weeks, and upon discharge, her pediatrician recommended that she receive monthly injections of a medicine called palivizumab. This was to help prevent her from getting respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. Because it is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in babies, it is important to look out for signs of RSV in babies.
The palivizumab shots helped my niece successfully prevent RSV, and she grew up to be a healthy young lady. However, according to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), most kids will get RSV by the time they are 2 years old.
St. Louis Children's Hospital warned that RSV is spread through close contact with infected persons or contact with contaminated surfaces or objects. Infection can occur when the virus comes in contact with the mucous membranes of the eyes, mouth, or nose, and through droplets from a sneeze or cough. The incubation period (time from exposure to symptoms) is about four days.
Here are some RSV signs to watch out for in your baby.
This article was originally published on