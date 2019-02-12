I don't think I've ever been as tired as I was during my daughter's toddler years. She would routinely wake in the middle of the night, only to come into our room and stare at my husband and me from the foot of the bed until we inevitably startled (sometimes screaming) awake and got her back to her bed before she'd wake at 5 a.m. Lather, rinse, repeat. Eventually, with a lot of research and assistance from Amazon, she found her rhythm, and we were all better for it. Thank goodness for sleeping products for toddlers because without them, I think I would still be fighting this battle today.

Most of the time, getting our kid to sleep was just trial and error based on how our pediatricians guided us and what expert research had to say on the issue. We tried everything from weighted blankets to sound machines, and while some things were absolutely golden, most did absolutely nothing. The one thing we never tried were supplements. While we'd heard a ton from parents about essential oils and melatonin, our pediatrician advised against their use, and frankly, there just wasn't enough peer-reviewed research for my taste. We relied on good old fashioned mechanical ingenuity, and it really did help. If your toddler's having some trouble getting to sleep, these products could help. (Just remember that every kid's different.)

1 Blackout Curtains Blackout EZ - Total Sunlight Blocking Window Cover $32 Amazon Blackout curtains are great, but there is light seepage. These mount flush to the window and there is absolutely no room for light to get through. If vampires were real, they could use these in their bedrooms for safety, that's how dark they make the room. They really helped keep my kid in bed when dawn began to break or before the sun went down. SEE ON AMAZON

2 A Fan Dyson Cool AM06 10-Inch Air Multiplier Desk Fan $250 Amazon My daughter is now 7 years old and still has to have a fan in her room. The constant flow of air really helped her sleep as a toddler, and this blade-less model from Dyson was a lifesaver. I was so nervous putting in a traditional fan, as I worried about little fingers, and this was the perfect solution. SEE ON AMAZON

6 Nighttime Projector Lisnec Cosmos Star Decorative Projector Lamp $31 Amazon Just before "lights out," my daughter was allowed to lay in her bed with the sky projected on the ceiling and listen to an audiobook. It was a "turning down" part of her night and soothed her enough so that when it was time to turn everything off, she was ready. SEE ON AMAZON

7 White Noise Machine SNOOZ White Noise Machine $80 Amazon Sound machines have gone up in the world, but one of the most annoying aspects of digital sound is the looping that you hear. This one has an honest-to-Pete fan built inside that makes the noise. It's also not hideous, which is saying something. SEE ON AMAZON