If you're someone who recently made the transition to working from home, let me give you a piece of advice (as someone who’s worked remotely for the past two years): Forget that jeans exist. Anything with an elastic waist will be your new go-to, and the great news is that there are plenty of comfortable sweatpants under $40 that are ideal for long days of shuffling between the kitchen, the couch, and, on good days, your desk.

Maybe you’ve already heard of the “outfit mullet” (as The Wall Street Journal put it). It refers to the style of dressing for Zoom meetings or other video conferences where you wear a work-appropriate shirt on top, and a “party” on the bottom, (i.e. your softest sweats).

Whether you like classic black with a drawstring waist, or you’re looking to express yourself with a leopard print, there’s a pair of perfect sweatpants for everyone, and they don’t have to break the bank. You’ll probably want to move fast though, because it seems like the one thing that everyone has on their mind right now (besides comfort food) is comfort pants, and a lot of these styles are going fast (unlike the days, which are somehow years).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Soft Jersey Pair Lounge Mix & Match Super Soft Brushed Jogger Asos Design | $35 Available In Sizes US 0-12 SEE ON ASOS These lightweight super soft joggers are perfect for lounging or working from home. The pockets are deep enough to hold your phone and the cuffed ankles mean they won't ride up, especially if you sleep in them. There's a soft matching shirt too if you're looking for a full 'fit.

2. A Soft Pair With No Drawstring Pure Body Modal Joggers Gap | $40 $20 Available In Sizes S-XL see on gap The elastic waist on these knit joggers gives a clean, smooth fit, plus the slanted pockets are roomy without being bulky. I own these and I can say they've officially become my official comfy inside pants, but they're fitted enough to wear for yoga or a socially distanced walk outside.

3. A Cool Cargo Pair French Terry Cargo Street Joggers Old Navy | $40 $25 Availables In Sizes XS-XXL see on old navy I'll admit I've made jokes at cargo shorts' expense before, but these cool cargo sweats are making me rethink that. The french terry gives these a subtle texture, plus think of how many little things you can store in your pocket (perfect for when your kiddo needs to collect 500 rocks on your daily walk).

4. A Relaxed Ombre Jogger Colsie™ Dip Dye Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants Target | $20 Available In XS-XL see on target An ombre print gives these classic sweats a chic upgrade. The relaxed silhouette and fleece interior will have you reaching for these again and again, plus the matching dip-dye sweatshirt is pulled together enough to wear on a Zoom call.

5. A Bold Print Cargo Jogger Aerie | $50 $30 Available In Sizes XXS-XXL see on aerie For the wild (and comfy) at heart, these pants are a dream. They're made of cozy blend of viscose and linen, and they have tons of pockets so you're not wandering around the house looking for your phone. These also come in solid colors if you're not quite ready to embrace leopard.

6. A Camo Pair Prime Ready To Roll Jogger RBX Active | $35 Available In Sizes M-XL see on RBX Active The wide waistband and deep pockets make for a comfy, functional fit. Plus, who knows, maybe your family won't see you when you wear these camo sweats so you can finally get some work done.

7. A Not Black Pair Sweatpants H&M | $18 Available In Sizes XXS-XXL see on h&m While these cotton and polyester basic sweats do come in black and gray, sometimes it's fun to shake things up with blush or dark purple joggers. The pink pair even has the word "love" delicately embroidered on the hip. Be sure to check each shade if you're looking for a certain size, as availability varies by color.