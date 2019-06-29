8 Things To Put In Birthday Party Goodie Bags Besides Candy, Because That's Just A Bad Idea
Looking to fill your child's birthday party goodie bags with items other than sugary candy? Line up here. These days, parents are rightly searching for alternatives to candy in goodie bags, despite the fact that giving out a birthday party goodie bag in the first place is a bit of a divisive topic. Full disclosure, I'm not such a big fan. The added expense, impact on the environment and the expectation for a child to receive something when they're attending a party for someone else just seems off to me. That said, I don't see the practice going away anytime soon, and at the very least, I'd like to not be a contributing factor to a future dentist bill for my children's friends.
With birthday cake, cupcakes, juice boxes, and who knows what else being served at the party, the sugar quotient is filled already, so thinking outside the box when it comes to those controversial goodie bags is necessary. Consider the age range of your party guests, items that work well for both boys and girls, or even choosing just one item as a birthday party favor, as suggested on Mommy Poppins. On theme or not, don't over-think this aspect of your child's party. Goody bags can be as easy as you make them.
1. Creative Fun
Play-Doh
$6
Play-Doh
You really can't go wrong with Play-Doh, a universally fun activity for kids. I love that you can purchase it in a pack of 15, which should be enough for all of your guests (and if you're hosting more than 15 kids at your child's party, I wish you all the help you can get). But seriously, Play-Doh is a classic crowd pleaser that gives kids a new activity to do when they get home from the party.
2. Portable Project
3. DIY Souvenir
Decorate-Your-Own Tote Bags (Set of 15)
$20
Lakeshore Learning
Kill two birds with one stone (that's really an archaic saying, isn't it?) and make a party activity your goodie bag favor. Children can decorate their own tote bag to take home. You'll need to buy fabric markers, glue and accessories as well, but this is an easy way to take care of birthday favors at the same time.
4. A Better Rubber Ducky
Wild Republic Rubber Ducks
$6
$5
Wild Republic
These aren't your average rubber ducks: There are over 30 different "characters" available (options include a zombie duck, mermaid duck, unicorn duck, and so many more), and the best part is that they're mold-free thanks to a special hole-free design! Moms will love you for that one.
5. Personalized Cape
Comic Super Kids Cape
$30
$15
Shutterfly
Shutterfly is having a half off sale on its customized capes, and I have to say this is a really cute idea for a super hero-themed party (or any party, really). Plus, it's something the child may actually play with again instead of casting aside when they get home (or filling up on candy).