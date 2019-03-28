I am a millennial. Crafting a solid Instagram page is a part of my everyday life. Most of the time I don't labor over it as though it's necessary to my life, but make no mistake, I think about everything I post. Unless, that is, I accidentally post something after taking my Ambien. At that point you never know what you're going to get. Thankfully, that doesn't normally happen, and I can curate my page as I see fit, be it by days of the week or holiday. I've found that the best Instagram captions for weekends are actually the hardest. Everyone is posting about the end of their week, and it's hard not to get lost in the algorithm.

Since #FlashbackFriday has been mostly usurped by the more popular #TBT, Fridays tend to be a free for all of #TGIF. It could be parents posting pictures of their exhausted kids, or a happy hour toast, the point is that this post is meant to represent the culmination of the week's activities as well as foreshadowing the weekend. It's a lot to stick into a single frame. Lately, I've been concentrating on documenting what makes me happy, and for the weekend, the options are limitless. You can pull from pop culture, music, literature, or just say what everyone's thinking.

1. For That Pizza Pic LightField Studios/Shutterstock "Here we go, we're hot, that's it, you know it, hot ham and cheese day, hot ham and cheese day." #notexactly It's from Bob's Burgers, and it works for pretty much all the fun food pics. All your fellow BB fans will love it.

2. For The Cocktail cattbowen on Instagram It's best to go full Hemingway on this one. As reported by Supercall, Hemingway once said "Modern life, too, is often a mechanical oppression and liquor is the only mechanical relief." #Hemingway #TGIF

3. The One With Your Kids cattbowen on Instagram There is something magical about the unwinding of Fridays. Your children become looser, less stressed. They're excited about all that's coming for them in the next few days, and they really unfurl out of the confines of their week. For this, you could be simple, with something like, "After the toil..." or you could look to literature. Something like “Have regular hours for work and play; make each day both useful and pleasant, and prove that you understand the worth of time by employing it well. Then youth will bring few regrets, and life will become a beautiful success" from Little Women by Louisa May Alcott.

4. For The Post-Week Pump cattbowen on Instagram I love hitting the gym on Fridays. It sets the right tone for my weekend. Like any sorta-fit millennial, I insta the crap out of my workouts. Usually, I hit on what I'm doing, but sometimes, I like to go full '90s girl. "Slam it to the left if you're havin' a good time, shake it to the right If ya know that you feel fine, chicas to the front..." Yes, it's Spice Girls. What of it? #SportySpice #middleschool #workinonmyfitness

5. For The Relaxation Selfie cattbowen on Instagram Sometimes you just have to chug some seltzer and put on your Netflix shirt, and relax. "Sometimes 'Netflix and Chill' on Fridays means hiding from your children behind a locked bedroom door." #DontKnockIt #TGIF #NetflixAndNap

6. Being Ridiculous After A Long Week cattbowen on Instagram "I'm not a regular mom, I'm like, a cool mom." #OKmaybenot #shenanigans #TGIF

7. When You're Working The Weekend cattbowen on Instagram "Weekend: noun week·​end | \ ˈwēk-ˌend \ : the end of the week : the period between the close of one work or school week and the start of the next. AKA, things Merriam-Webster knows, but the hustle doesn't understand." #sevendaystruggle #weekendwhatweekend #werkwerkwerkwerkwerk