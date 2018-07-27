As a busy mama, I can barely find time to floss, let alone do one of the elaborate 10-step Korean beauty regimens I've been reading about. For now, I can only fantasize about having that much time alone in the bathroom. But there is one type of product I've come to wholeheartedly embrace — the overnight miracle worker. All I have to do is apply them before bed, and voilà, beauty routine is done. If you're wondering about beauty products that work overnight, I've got you covered. These p.m. treatments are really the stuff of dreams.

My go-to overnight products are mostly for the face, but nighttime beauty offerings don't end there. There are some incredible treatments for your hair, nails, and even your feet that work while you're deep in REM sleep. If you have the time to slather them on, you really can wake up looking revitalized from head to toe.

Initially I wasn't sure if I'd be able to find effective nighttime products that weren't heavy on the synthetic ingredients, but there are actually a ton of organic overnight products on the market too. In fact, one of my favorite moisturizers is Acure Brilliantly Brightening Overnight Cream ($15, Pharmaca) which features argan oil and inflammatory-fighting echinacea.

No matter what you're in the market for, there's an overnight beauty item waiting for you. Here are 9 nighttime products that you'll soon be swearing by.

Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Sleeping Facial Dermstore Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Sleeping Facial $49 Dermstore This multi-purpose cream, made from 95 percent natural ingredient, contains both wild rose oil and rose water. If you're like me, you want some scientific backing behind the product, and this wonder cream has it. According to the brand's own research, 97 percent of women claimed that they noticed improved skin texture after one night of sleep, and the same percentage of women noticed improved skin radiance and elasticity after 2 weeks. Of course you'll have to try it for yourself to see if the product is as effective on your own skin. Buy Now

She Moisture Overnight Face Oil Shea Moisture Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil $10 Target Nighttime products can be expensive, but this one from Shea Moisture is not only super affordable, it's also super effective. Made from 100 percent virgin coconut oil as well as exotic Acacia Senegal, it's deeply hydrating without feeling heavy. It's so lightweight, in fact, that I like to use in the morning too for a fresh, dewy look. Buy Now

The Microdelivery Overnight Peel Kit Philosophy The Microdelivery Overnight Peel Kit $82 Macy's While it might seem a bit pricey, this anti-aging peel from Philosophy actually contains two wonder products: a leave-on peel solution that you dab on with a pad, and a youth-extending night gel that you layer over it. It's a bit more time intensive than some other products but you do get twice the benefits — immediate "micro-exfoliation" from the peel and then hydration and restoration from the soothing gel. You'll wake up with soft, glowing skin. Buy Now

Caviar Anti-Aging Overnight Hair Rescue Caviar Anti-Aging Overnight Hair Rescue $40 Saks Fifth Avenue Hair can take a beating in the summertime, with all the chlorine and UV exposure. This overnight hair treatment is clinically proven to improve hair damage by 44 percent. Use it two to three times a week, and the product should make your hair feel noticeably silkier and healthier. Your hair will thank you. Buy Now

Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Masque Kiehl's Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Maque $16 Kiehl's Whether your skin is feeling dry from time out in the sun, or parched from winter dryness, this hydrating masque is the perfect anecdote. It contains Kiehl's signature ingredient, squalane, a botanical lipid derived from olives that leaves your skin feeling super supple and soft. It's a potent formula so it's recommended that you only apply it 1 to 2 times a week for optimal results. Buy Now

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask $18 Sephora With avocado and apricot kernel oil, along with Japanese seaweed, this overnight mask is like giving your skin a big drink. Buy Now

Nails Inc Overnight Detox Mask Nails Inc Overnight Detox Mask $15 Sephora If you regularly get gel manicures, chances are your nails aren't in the best shape. Enter this detox mask, loaded with green tea, acai berry, spirulina, and powerful antioxidants, to repair and regenerate your nails. Buy Now

Heel to Toe Overnight Repair Treatment Heel to Toe Overnight Repair Treatment $7 Sally Beauty If you're like me, flip flop season wreaks havoc on my heels. This overnight foot cream nourishes and repairs damaged skin, so you don't have to feel self-conscious during sandal season. Buy Now