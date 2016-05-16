9 Best Sex Positions If He's Small, That Prove Size Doesn't Matter

It's been said that it's not the size of the boat that matters, but the motion of the ocean that counts. And who would argue with this statement: it's not about the size of the tool, but how you use it. Sayings like these have been making the same point for years, reinforcing the fact that size does not matter. A romp between the sheets can be amazing with a man of any penis size, but if he's small, these sex positions will only help increase your pleasure.

Keeping things hot will be a lot easier once you learn how to work with your partner's size. “Sex is so much more than just penile insertion,” Rebecca Alvarez Story, sexual wellness expert and CEO and founder of intimate wellness brand Bloomi, tells Romper. “The majority of women orgasm with clitoral stimulation and there are many ways to orgasm.” Using the right positions for smaller endowed men will make sex feel deeper, more pleasurable, and increase your chances for reaching climax. You just have to keep your mind open and your quads warmed up, because there may be some light gymnastics in your future. But trying new positions and exploring what works will only bring you and your partner closer. With a little experimenting, you'll find a position (or a few) that works best for both of you.

“You can have an amazing sex life with someone who has a small penis,” Story says. “Any sex position where one can feel the full length of the penis and the accentuations of the male partner's thrusting motions will help maximize sensation during vaginal intercourse.” Before you jump in bed for your next passionate encounter, suggest one of these nine sex positions to your partner if he's small and let the magic happen.

1. Doggy Style To make both partners feel good, you can always count on the good ol’ reliable doggy style. Story recommends this position for deeper penetration. Men's Journal agrees: this position allows your partner to stimulate your clitoris as well, meaning a smaller fella can provide all kinds of pleasure for his women all at once.

2. The Sphinx Patra Kongsirimongkolchai / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images This position suggested by Healthise is taken from the Kama Sutra and provides extra pressure and stimulation for a woman due to the positioning of her pelvis. While lying on your stomach, stretch one leg straight, but bend the other to the side as your guy enters from behind — this is the Sphinx position.

3. Reverse Cowgirl Story says that the reverse cowgirl is another position that maximizes what your man is working with. Have fun with this move that has you sitting on top of your partner (while he's lying down), with your back to him. Riding him reverse cowgirl style lets you stay in control of the penetration and speed, explained Cosmopolitan magazine.

4. The X-Rated For this position, you and your partner will, lying down, make an X shape with your legs; one of you facing up, the other facing down, with your feet by each other's shoulders. This move is all about having control, so take over and move to a rhythm that feels good, especially for you.

5. Splitting Bamboo Story says this is a key position to try if you're trying to make the most of his penis. Splitting bamboo is a variation of missionary that allows for deeper thrusting, explained Glamour magazine. To assume this position, lie on your back while your guy climbs on top, then rest one foot over his shoulder while keeping the other one flat, underneath him.

6. The Butterfly You may need to stretch out a little before launching into the butterfly, but the results will be worth it. You'll need to scoot to the edge of the bed for this one. Drape both your legs over your partner’s shoulders, using his hands or pillows to support and lift your lower back.

7. Cowgirl Shutterstock This time-tested position will deliver again and again. The cowgirl position, with you on top is best for G-spot stimulation, according to Women's Health magazine, which means that no matter how small he is, your partner will be able to hit the right spot.

8. The Snail This may not be the best name for a sex move, but neither is missionary. To try the snail, lay on your back, pull your knees to your chest, and rest your feet on your man's shoulders. This position allows your partner to get deeper, and allows for face-to-face intimacy.