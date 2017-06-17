9 Books To Help Children Understand Anxiety

All kids worry and, as a parent, you want to take those worries away. Whether it's over the first day of school, staying overnight at a grandparent's house, or getting a shot, even the most unflappable kids are going to experience fears. When you want to alleviate your kids' anxieties, your knee-jerk reaction might be to dismiss it. I can say from personal experience, however, that having someone tell you not to worry does nothing to help. Especially because your child might understand what they are feeling. Luckily, there are books to help children understand anxiety and make it easier for them to not only cope with their own issues, but to understand friends who may be experiencing it.
Kids don't always have the words to discuss they're feelings. Reading books, however, is a great way to start the conversation, and to reassure your child that their fears are normal and surmountable. The following books are not only great conversation starters, but great stories that kids of all ages will enjoy. They will help your child feel less alone in their worries and even get some idea how to address them, overcome them, and come out the other side braver and happier. Knowing that the butterflies they might feel during a new situation is normal can be very reassuring.