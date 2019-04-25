Most of the time, celebrities might seem like they're a world away, existing in some universe far from the daily grind of us normies. But there is one thing that unifies us all. Every Sunday on HBO, we're all glued to our TVs at the same time, waiting to see what happens in this week's Game of Thrones. Don't believe me? Here are 9 celebs that love Game of Thrones more than Jon loves Daenerys. Not that that's hard.

Famous or not, it's almost impossible to avoid getting swept up in the pop culture phenomenon that is Game of Thrones. For years it's been everywhere you look, inspiring think-pieces and Twitter threads, spawning everything from makeup collections to mugs. It took the world by storm when it first debuted. Since then, fans have eagerly followed every plot twist, theorized about every possible outcome. Now that it's ending with Season 8, the excitement has ramped up to another level. Everything seems more final when you know the episode count is so finite.

Since the show is inescapable, it makes sense that celebrities would be just as enthralled as everyone else. After all, that old adage is true in some ways: celebs, they're just like us.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard kristenanniebell on Instagram Kristen Bell came through with some pretty solid ideas for viewing party snacks: what appear to be decorative deviled eggs to stand in for Daenerys' dragon eggs, and some good old-fashioned wilding-wings. According to Ranker, she and husband Dax Shepard even dressed up as Dany and Khal Drogo for Halloween in 2013.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images That is right: it seems like the Queen herself may be a Game of Thrones fan. In 2015, Emilia Clarke told Harper's Bazaar that Jay-Z might have purchased one of Dany's dragon eggs for his wife, though Clarke laughingly added, "I don't know." It leaves room for reasonable doubt, but I'm counting these two as part of the fandom.

Madonna madonna on Instagram Daenerys' look is one of the more popular ones to emulate because it's instantly recognizable; just get a blonde wig and some lizards and you're good to go. But of course Madonna took her recreation to the next level in 2014 with some realistically-affixed baby dragons on her shoulders.

Ryan Reynolds Keith Tsuji/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively revealed his deep dark secret to E! News in 2015. She said he had become obsessed with Game of Thrones, adding, "He did everything he could to pirate episodes that hadn't even been shot yet. So that was a little tough point in our marriage. Now we're through it because there's a new season coming out."

Barack Obama Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Former President Barack Obama might be the only person in the world who actually got spoilers for the show when he asked for them. In 2016, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss told Business Insider that Obama had requested to see Season 6 episodes in advance — and of course they let him have them.

Sarah Hyland Watching Game of Thrones had Sarah Hyland wishing her pet was a bit more opulent, but hey — at least a dog will never accidentally burn down a village. Hopefully.

Zach Braff Zach Braff is apparently such a superfan that he managed to get the heir to the Iron Throne himself over for a viewing party. That's dedication.

Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling is a regular contributor to the Game of Thrones Twitter conversation. Most recently, she made a case for her shipping preferences with the help of a classic meme.