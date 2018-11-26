As Christmas approaches, you're going to need a steady stream of holiday movies to make sure you're in the spirit for the next few weeks. But if you've already exhausted everything Netflix has to offer, then you may be looking for somewhere new to provide you with tidings of comfort and joy. And look no further: these 9 Christmas movies on Hulu will keep you entertained up until Dec. 25.

Many of Hulu's holiday flicks clock in at under 90 minutes, which makes them even easier to squeeze in whenever you have some time. But there's something for everyone, regardless of where your taste in movies lies. If you'd prefer your holiday with a touch of horror, then you'll be able to find something. If you're all about the classics, then you're covered. If your favorite way to celebrate Christmas is to watch a blonde woman take part in seasonal shenanigans with an ever-so-slightly bearded man, then you're in luck. In fact, there are so many Christmas movies available on Hulu that any compilation of them would reach Anna Karenina levels when it comes to page count.

So instead of an exhaustive list, have a taster's platter of 9 Christmas movies to check out on Hulu.

Miracle On 34th Street Giphy Though this is the 1994 remake and not the original, Miracle on 34th Street is still a classic no matter what form it comes in.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Giphy The Nightmare Before Christmas has the unique ability to remain rewatchable from October all the way to the first day of January.

It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown Giphy No matter what time of year it is, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the crew are there for you with an on-theme special. In addition to It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, Hulu Live TV also has the original A Charlie Brown Christmas.

A Puppy For Christmas Giphy The only thing better than regular Christmas is Christmas with a puppy, which this movie thankfully understands. This holiday romance has added cuteness, courtesy of protagonist Noelle's troublemaking pooch.

A Cinderella Christmas Giphy At the improbably but incredibly named Christmasquerade Ball, a hardworking gal named Angie falls for a guy named Nicholas, but has to flee unexpectedly before the night is done. But you probably could have guessed that from the title, couldn't you?

Mother Krampus Giphy For those interested in a more ominous vibe this year, try another take on the urban legend Krampus, about a witch who takes kids in the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Happy Christmas Giphy Anna Kendrick fans can check out this deep cut from 2014 about her moving in with her brother's family and causing some major trouble. Happy Christmas co-stars Melanie Lynskey and Lena Dunham.

Serendipity Giphy Though you need a Cinemax add-on subscription to watch it, Serendipity is an underrated Christmas romcom all about navigating coincidence and fate to find the perfect person for you.