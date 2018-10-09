9 Clever Halloween 2018 Costumes For Cats, Because You Love A Good Pun
Halloween is a big deal for many families, and sometimes even the cat gets roped into the festivities, too. In case you didn't know, cat costumes are a thing, and they're hilarious. In fact, these clever Halloween 2018 costumes for cats are so cute, you might want to pick up several choices for your feline friend.
Although dogs often take to costumes like champs, cats typically aren't as fond of playing dress-up. In the past, I've had cats flop over, freeze, or freak out when costumed, so I haven't attempted to dress a cat in several years. But if your cat is more chill and accepting, then a Halloween costume for kitty could make for a memorable photo or two this October.
When you're trying to dress a cat, keep a few things in mind for everyone's safety. In general, simple clothes are the best choice, and cats should never be left in costume unattended, according to the Catington Post. Also, if your cat gets stressed out by the costume, then take it off ASAP. The experience should be at least a little bit fun for the cat as well.
Hopefully, though, your cat will enjoy dressing up like a cowboy or doctor for a few minutes, and everyone will get a laugh and a photo from the experience. Read on to find your cat's perfect disguise, and enjoy the feline participation in this longstanding holiday tradition.
1Catch Of The Day
Bootique Catch of the Day Fish Cat Costume
$10
Look, it's a catfish. This adorable costume, with its big eyes and sparkly scales, will be the perfect disguise for your feline this Halloween.
2Kitty-Up
$7
Featuring a tiny cowboy mouse that rides your cat, this ridiculous costume is sure to get a laugh. It's perfect for any photo op you have this holiday season.
3On A Roll
Bootique Sushi Roll Cat Costume
$10
There's so much going on with this costume. First, notice the little hat that's also a sushi roll, with what looks like roe sprinkled on top. Next, check out the fish and rice that's attached to your cat with seaweed. Also, the seaweed belt has "Feeling Fresh" written across it like a fancy sash. If you can attach both the sushi and headpiece to your cat at once, I'll be seriously impressed.
4Extra Cheesy
Bootique Cheesy Pizza Cat Costume
$7
If you like punny costumes that are extra cheesy, well, this outfit is perfect. Pizza cat is where it's at.
5Batcat
Halloween Bat Wings Cat Costume
$5
These felt bat wings are perfection. I'm buying a pair for my black cat right now. It'll provide the excuse to sing "na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-batcat!"
6Count Catula
$8
Somehow, cats in cloaks just make sense. At any rate, your kitty will look devilishly cute in this costume.
7The Lion Cat
$10
It's basically a wig for your cat, which is amazing. Also, you can fulfill that lifelong dream of watching a tiny lion run around your home.
8Get Along, Little Kitties
$13
Now your cat can join in the group Westworld costume, too. Also, you get to see what the cat looks like wearing pants. It's kind of trippy, to be honest.
9Doctor Cat
$12
Dogs can't operate MRI machines. But cats can. This doctor cat costume will give you hours of pun material.