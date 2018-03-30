9 Easter Weekend Sales Your Little "Bunnies" Are Sure To Love
When it comes to finding the best sales, half the battle is simply knowing where to start. But if your holiday weekend plans doesn't involve sale-hunting, trust me when I say you, and your wallet, are really missing out. This year's Easter weekend sales events can snag you savings anywhere from 10, to as much as 80 percent off! Again, it all depends on where you look. And let's not forget about the much-anticipated after-Easter sales, too, because at nearly 90 percent off, they're worth the wait. (Hello, chocolate bunnies and chocolate eggs and, um, did I mention chocolate?)
According to The National Retail Federation, Americans were predicted to spend an estimated record of $18.4 billion last Easter, which was up six percent from the previous 2015 forecast. Yes, you can save some big money on food and candy, of course, but let's not forget about clothing, gifts, flowers, and greeting cards, too. There's a seemingly never-ending list of items on sale during this particular holiday weekend, so Easter isn't just about hiding eggs and collecting special baskets, my friends. Nope, it's also about saving some money.
So whether you're in need of a new spring wardrobe to silently summon some warmer weather, or a new coffee maker to accommodate that horrendous Daylight Savings fatigue, stores across the country have you covered.
Target
As if you need an actual reason to visit Target right? But if you've waited until the last minute to stock up on Easter candy, Target has you covered with their buy one, get one 50 percent off sale on select M&Ms and Starburst jelly beans.
Pre-filled Easter baskets, eggs, or Easter decor? They've got those, too, and they'll give you a $5 bonus card when you spend $25 or more on the aforementioned items. If you're after food, spend $50 and get a $10 bonus card. Spend $100 on basket-related toys or games and get a $25 card for another trip, too. There will also be BOGO deals all weekend on swimwear and shoes. I mean, is this Easter or Christmas? Honestly, get there however you can before the goods are gone.
Amazon
If leaving your house this weekend sounds like a real drag, don't fret — Amazon has a page setup specifically for the Easter crowd. With steals and deals on everything from candy and baskets (up to 30 percent off) to cards, gifts, and even fashion, it's a one-stop-shop from the comfort of your living room. Plus, all you Amazon Prime lovers can get free two-day shipping.
Macy's
Though some of Macy's big Easter sale items end Saturday (at an extra 15 to 20 percent off), you can still score some sweet purchases, such as Macy's Martha Stewart Easter Collection, at up to 50 percent off through your Easter dinner Sunday. Regardless, if you need sleek dinnerware, or you have your eye on that knot handle tote bag that's a free gift with any $85 women's fragrance purchase, it's time to do some shopping so you can stand head-and-shoulders above the rest this Easter season.
Kohl's
Through Saturday, Kohl's has a huge range of sale items. Get 30 to 50 percent of clothing (like that top you've had your eye on), 30 to 50 percent of dinnerware and table linens to impress your guests, and take advantage of their Women's Spring Style Event that takes $10 off your $50 women's style purchase. With $10 Kohl's cash given for every $50 spent, and an extra 20 percent off coupon (available in-store or online for delivery or in-store pickup), plus 15-30 percent savings when you open or use your Kohl's charge, you can't go wrong.
Nordstrom
You can always search their sale section online for maximum savings, up to 50 percent off, but if you're in need of something Easter-ish, scan the dresses for up to 50 percent off.
World Market
World Market lives up to its name with a wide range of Easter offerings. You can enjoy dining at 60 percent off, purchase some Easter items at 50 percent off, and buy dinnerware, flatware, and table linens for the big day (or after) at 25 percent off the original prices. If you're doing the online-shopping-in-your-pajamas thing, use the code SAVEBIG10 and you can score an extra 10 percent off. They're basically paying you to shop.
Best Buy
Best Buy's weekend motto is "fill their baskets with tech," which isn't a bad way to start the holiday. They have gift guides for every type of person (even the super particular), free shipping, same day delivery, or in-store pickup. If your screen is busted, get up to 38 percent off LED HD televisions. Or, if you'd like to live in the future, get $70 off Apple watches, $100 off the iPad mini 4, and even 10 percent off App store and iTunes gift cards.
Houzz
For five more days, Houzz has some pretty amazing deals up to 75 percent off if you're in need of new bar stools. As for the rest of your houzz (see what I did there?), their website allows you to find inspiration by connecting you with housing pros and products, all in one place. It's a revolutionary way to see an idea come to life, and with the tools to get it there.
Dick's Sporting Goods
To kick spring into high gear, Dick's is having an online-only sale with 40 percent off spring and summer essentials. Everything from kayaks to camping gear, helmets to outdoor toys and coolers, there's no end date in sight meaning, beyond Easter weekend, you can still snag all the goods. Sporting goods, that is.
Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.