9 Easter Weekend Sales Your Little "Bunnies" Are Sure To Love

When it comes to finding the best sales, half the battle is simply knowing where to start. But if your holiday weekend plans doesn't involve sale-hunting, trust me when I say you, and your wallet, are really missing out. This year's Easter weekend sales events can snag you savings anywhere from 10, to as much as 80 percent off! Again, it all depends on where you look. And let's not forget about the much-anticipated after-Easter sales, too, because at nearly 90 percent off, they're worth the wait. (Hello, chocolate bunnies and chocolate eggs and, um, did I mention chocolate?)

According to The National Retail Federation, Americans were predicted to spend an estimated record of $18.4 billion last Easter, which was up six percent from the previous 2015 forecast. Yes, you can save some big money on food and candy, of course, but let's not forget about clothing, gifts, flowers, and greeting cards, too. There's a seemingly never-ending list of items on sale during this particular holiday weekend, so Easter isn't just about hiding eggs and collecting special baskets, my friends. Nope, it's also about saving some money.

So whether you're in need of a new spring wardrobe to silently summon some warmer weather, or a new coffee maker to accommodate that horrendous Daylight Savings fatigue, stores across the country have you covered.

Amazon David Ryder/Getty Images News/Getty Images If leaving your house this weekend sounds like a real drag, don't fret — Amazon has a page setup specifically for the Easter crowd. With steals and deals on everything from candy and baskets (up to 30 percent off) to cards, gifts, and even fashion, it's a one-stop-shop from the comfort of your living room. Plus, all you Amazon Prime lovers can get free two-day shipping.

Macy's Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Though some of Macy's big Easter sale items end Saturday (at an extra 15 to 20 percent off), you can still score some sweet purchases, such as Macy's Martha Stewart Easter Collection, at up to 50 percent off through your Easter dinner Sunday. Regardless, if you need sleek dinnerware, or you have your eye on that knot handle tote bag that's a free gift with any $85 women's fragrance purchase, it's time to do some shopping so you can stand head-and-shoulders above the rest this Easter season.

Nordstrom Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can always search their sale section online for maximum savings, up to 50 percent off, but if you're in need of something Easter-ish, scan the dresses for up to 50 percent off.

World Market Scott Eisen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images World Market lives up to its name with a wide range of Easter offerings. You can enjoy dining at 60 percent off, purchase some Easter items at 50 percent off, and buy dinnerware, flatware, and table linens for the big day (or after) at 25 percent off the original prices. If you're doing the online-shopping-in-your-pajamas thing, use the code SAVEBIG10 and you can score an extra 10 percent off. They're basically paying you to shop.

Houzz Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For five more days, Houzz has some pretty amazing deals up to 75 percent off if you're in need of new bar stools. As for the rest of your houzz (see what I did there?), their website allows you to find inspiration by connecting you with housing pros and products, all in one place. It's a revolutionary way to see an idea come to life, and with the tools to get it there.