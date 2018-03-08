The best part about having kids is that you get your own personal crew to celebrate the holidays with, in all your color coordinating and matching glory. And with St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, you are obviously working on turning everything in your life green. You can pick up coordinating outfits and home decor, but you’re going to have to get creative with your family’s meals. You’re in luck, because here are 9 easy kid foods to turn green, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Whether you are cooking for a party or just for your kids, a festive green spread will look amazing. You can add the traditional Shamrock Shakes and sweet treats, but you can even try to sneak some green veggies into your recipes for healthier, kid-friendly versions. Vegetables are my daughter’s enemy number one, so St. Patty’s Day gives me a chance to introduce her to green stuff under the guise of celebration. Sneaky, right?

To get your little leprechauns excited (and to have a pin-worthy table), try finding holiday-themed tableware to serve your food in. With your lucky green shirts, beaded necklaces, and these yummy recipes, your crew will be ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with fervor. Turns out, it’s actually pretty easy being green.

1 Green Mac & Cheese Tasty on YouTube Kids love mac and cheese, so why not green it up for St. Patrick’s Day? You could throw some cooked peas or broccoli in your mac and cheese, but I like to blend it into the cheese sauce for my finicky eaters. You can try this Green Mac N’ Cheese recipe from Tasty, in which you blend spinach and parsley into your sauce, but you can switch up your green veggies to include whatever you like.

2 Green Fruit Skewer Mystic Saurus on YouTube For the absolute easiest recipe that your kids will have a blast eating (and making), try these Green Fruit Kabobs recipe from Spark People. All you need is thin wooden skewers and green fruits, like grapes, kiwi, green apples, or pears. Just cut up your fruit and stick it on a skewer. Not only will it look pretty, your kids will have fun eating it too.

3 Green Milkshake Giphy Shamrock Shakes are iconic St. Patrick's Day treats, so make your own super easy version with ice cream and milk. Blend your favorite mint or pistachio ice cream with milk for an easy green milkshake, and for extra fun, throw in some add-ins like cookies or sprinkles, while topping it with whipped cream.

4 Brownie Mint Trifle Giphy I love making brownie trifles because they’re super easy to make and equally easy to devour. This St. Patrick's Day Brownie Trifle recipe from Key Ingredient is perfect for the holiday. All you need is brownies (homemade or store bought), vanilla pudding, Cool Whip, Oreos, and a few drops of green food coloring. With pre-made brownies, this recipe will require zero cooking, and you can even get the kids to help you make it.

5 Green Smoothie Giphy If you want to steer clear of the sugary green shakes, you can make your kids a healthy green smoothie instead. This simple Go Green Smoothie recipe from Chef Du Home is made with apples, mint, coconut, and lime juice. It’s easy to make, and shouldn’t be too overpowering for little one’s taste buds.

6 Green Veggie Skewers Giphy These Shamrock Veggie Skewers from Two Healthy Kitchens are super easy to throw together with no cooking required. All you need to do is cut up your favorite raw green veggies and skewer them like kabobs. You can serve them with a green goddess dressing or with your kids’ favorite dipping sauce.

7 Avocado Deviled Eggs Giphy For a fun and eye catching treat, turn your traditional deviled eggs into these green Avocado Deviled Eggs from This Mama Cooks. The recipe calls for your boiled egg yolks to be blended with avocado to make the green deviled egg filling. Spice them up according to taste for a healthy green snack your kids will enjoy eating.

8 Green Tortilla Pinwheels Giphy Tortilla pinwheels are super easy to make, and you can green them up by using spinach tortillas instead of white ones. You can place whatever filling you like in the tortilla (I use turkey slices and cream cheese), roll it up, and then cut it into pinwheels. This easy recipe looks great and is perfect for little fingers. You can check out this Cranberry Turkey Pinwheel recipe from Dessert Now Dinner Later for reference.