Single moms are superheroes. They do everything that parents want to and don't want to do without any backup. There's ample opportunity to celebrate them on Mother's Day and heartfelt social media tributes are plentiful on that holiday, but if Mom's doing double-duty and filling the role of two parents, shouldn't we celebrate her on Father's Day, too? If you are looking for the perfect Instagram or Twitter accolade, there are some great Father's Day memes for single moms you can share, to show your mom how much you appreciate her subbing in for her kids' dad.

Although Mother's Day is often filled with construction paper cards, homemade gifts, flowers picked from the garden, and lots of love and appreciation from her kiddies, some kids want to acknowledge their moms on Father's Day, too. Father's Day greeting cards for moms have gained popularity. Hallmark, has long carried "Happy Mother's Day, Dad" and "Happy Father's Day, Mom" cards, Kristi Ernsting, a Hallmark spokesperson told The Grio.

But not everyone is not celebrating their dad on Father's Day because their mom has to pick up the slack when their father won't — in some cases, they can't. Stevie Rowling-Parker lost his dad when he was five years old. He was raised by his mum (he's from the United Kingdom, hence the "mum") and according to Metro News, he wanted to create a line of cards to celebrate single mums. Thus, his company Happy Father's Day Mum was born. One of his popular cards is "Who Needs a Dad When Your Mum Has Balls?"

Here are the social media tributes to the women who took the situation they were handed and hugged, loved, and parented those kids in an effort for them to not feel the absence of their dad. On a day that's technically all about the dads, it's nice to see the double-duty mamas getting the shoutouts and kudos they deserve.

1. MVP Seriously, if your mom is picking up the slack of all the team members, she is truly one MVP.

2. For all sorts non-traditional dads This meme is inclusive of all parents on Father's Day, from the incredible single mamas, to late fathers, to step-dads, to single dads, too. Each and every one deserves a shout-out.

3. Both roles Because when a dad isn't around, it falls on the mom to be both mom and dad.

4. Strength and love It's not easy playing both roles and this meme acknowledges that. Sometimes being told the kids adore you (even when they push you to the edge of your limits and their adoration doesn't seem possible) is the little reminder you need to get you through the day.

5. Taking over Some kids have dads who have disappeared for more selfish reasons. This one is a tribute to the mom who stepped in to hopefully take away the hurt from that.

6. Live. Laugh. Love. "Live. Laugh. Love." It Sounds like such a simple life goal, but isn't always easy in practice, especially when you are the only parent in the house and it feels like all the crying and whining is drowning out the laughter. This meme will remind those moms to take a breath, and that their hard work is not going unnoticed.

7. A toast It never hurts to add Leo to a social media celebration!

8. Mom love Give your mom the appreciation she deserves for not only raising you on her own, but for all the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and glasses of milk she always had waiting for you, especially when you needed them most.