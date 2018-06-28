9 Fourth Of July Weekend Sales Every Mom Should Know About

Independence Day is almost here, which means a weekend of celebrating America's birthday with fireworks displays, backyard barbecues, and of course scoring some great deals all weekend long. If you’re wondering where you can find the best Fourth of July weekend sales for moms, look no further.

Anyone in need of a new summer wardrobe should definitely check out the amazing deals Old Navy and Gap.com have on clothes for the whole family. For great deals on shoes, hats, and everything in between, you can checkout 6pm.com, which is having their annual summer clearance sale on their already discounted prices. For your kids, Carter’s has adorable outfits up to 70 percent off. Speaking of basics, Enfamil.com is offering 17.76 percent off formula in their online store beginning July 2.

If having a holiday off from work means finally having time to do that home improvement or DIY project you've been putting off, you can save some money this weekend Lowe’s and Michael’s. And those in the mood to redecorate can checkout Wayfair.com and Target for sales on furniture and items to get your patio and backyard barbecue ready, and just in time for you Independence Day celebrations.

No matter what you are looking for, these Fourth of July weekend sales are sure to make you want to celebrate:

Carter's For adorable basics for your baby or little kid, you can get an additional 30 percent off clearance prices in stores and on-line at Carters.com. Fourth of July door-busters include $3.97 flip flops and $12.97 sandals in sizes 0 - 3 months to Little Kid 11.

Lowe's Lowes I don't know about you, but I love DIY projects, especially when I have a rare day off from work to devote to them. Fortunately for other HGTV fans like me, Lowes has some amazing deals this holiday weekend on everything you need to re-finish, upcycle, paint, and design to your heart's content over the long weekend. If you don't want to spend your day off working at home, you can score discounts on appliances and patio furniture, too.

Michael's Shoplocal Pinterest moms can stock up on art and craft supplies to keep their kids occupied all summer long at Michael's. Even better, you can save 30 percent off regularly priced items, now through June 30. Just use the code: JUNE30W or sign up for their coupons and shop in store.

Gap Gap For fashion from maternity jeans and workout gear, to rompers and work basics, check out Gap.com for up to 60 percent off during their annual sale. As a bonus, you can use the code: PARTYON through July 1, to get 40 percent off your purchase and free shipping on new clothes for the whole family this Fourth of July.

Wayfair Wfcdn For anyone in the mood for design, or needing to furnish a nursery or new home, Wayfair.com has up to 70 percent off home furnishings, rugs, appliances, and accessories, in just about every color and style from shiplap to mid-century modern to make your home uniquely yours. Plus, they offer free shipping on orders over $49.00 to save you even more, so you don't even have to leave your old couch to order a new one.

Old Navy Old Navy Whether you are looking for that easy swing dress that looks good on just about everyone, a vintage-look swimsuit, a rainbow tee to show your pride, or some stars and stripes to celebrate our country's birthday, you can score some great deals right now for the whole family at Old Navy, in stores and online.

6pm.com Media-amazon My favorite place to shop for shoes for the whole family is 6pm.com, the clearance sister site to Zappos.com, which offers the same designer brands at clearance prices. Even better, now through July 7 they are having their annual summer clearance sale on shoes, clothes, and accessories for the whole family, daily deals on mystery items (which change every 24 hours), and free shipping on everything.

Target As if you couldn't love Target more, they are offering some awesome sales for the Independence Day weekend. Like, for example, a free $10.00 gift card with the purchase of two select packs of diapers (in stores and online), and up to 30 percent off patio furnishings at Target.com.