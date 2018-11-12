Friendsgiving is one of my favorite modern additions to the holiday season, especially because its main goals are eating and getting drunk without the family drama. However, these events can get a little awkward if you're mixing multiple friend groups, or if the food takes longer to cook than expected (antsy, hungry people are my nightmare). That's why I propose adding fun Friendsgiving games to your party lineup this year.

Before you start rolling your eyes at me, hear me out: people love playing games. At some point during their adolescence, many people start acting like they're too cool for games, but I've seen enough grown ups scream at a video game or cheer during beer pong to know that adults don't magically lose their love of competition. If you allow yourself to get into a game, you'll remember why Monopoly was one of the best things ever created in no time.

Even as an adult, I've gone to a few parties recently where the main point was to gather to play games and always have the best time. During an intense round of Scrabble, no one is looking at their phones, having a side conversation, watching tv. Instead, people are actually interacting and bonding, which is what Friendsgiving is all about. Including games in your party could be the key to unlocking that beautiful feeling of friendship you had in mind when you planned the event.

If I've at all convinced you that games aren't lame and your Friendsgiving party needs them to thrive, read on for nine party game options that will not disappoint. Pro-tip: A substantial glass of wine makes each of these games even more fun.

1 Trivial Pursuit Trivial Pursuit ($21, Amazon) may seem like a random choice for Friendsgiving, but I've played it at many a holiday party and had a blast each time. Suspending people's ability to google the answer to random questions is a real test of wits in this day and age, and it's hilarious watching people get all fired up over questions like which film won the Best Picture Oscar in 1987. The game is designed for ages 16+ and 2-6 players, but you can always play in teams to accommodate larger parties. Your pals will definitely bond as they try to get the right answers together.

2 The Newlywed Game: Best Friends Edition Giphy Everyone remembers The Newlywed Game, but it isn't just a tv show anymore. You can find tons of Newlywed Game-style questions online so you can play at home, and I love the idea of playing in teams of best friends for a Friendsgiving. Round up your best pal, a few opponents, and some miniature whiteboards to start the most epic best friend battle of all time.

3 Mafia Giphy In this game, it's the mafia versus the innocents, and the innocents have to figure out who the mafia members are before they destroy them. There are lots of variations on the game, but I like these instructions from Ice Breaker Ideas. All you need is a deck of cards and seven or more people to get started.

4 Bards Dispense Profanity If you like Cards Against Humanity and the works of William Shakespeare, you'll love this game. Bards Dispense Profanity ($25, Amazon) is similar to CAH, except the answers are all quotes from Shakespeare's plays and poems. Who knew that a line from Macbeth out of context could be so hilarious?

5 Two Truths And A Lie Giphy Gather your friends in a circle, and have everyone take turns telling two truths and one lie. Everyone guesses which was the lie, and it's a riot to find out what crazy things are actually true about your friends. This one is not only a great game to play if you're close pals, but also a very effective ice breaker.

6 Yeah NOPE Yeah NOPE ($15, Target) is like the cross between Never Have I Ever and Two Truths And A Lie that I never knew I needed. Everyone is dealt a handful of cards, each of which have different scenarios on them. When it's your turn, you show a combination of cards to the group, and everyone has to decide if it's true or not, and under which circumstances (i.e. "while drunk" or "with my family"). After the answers have been submitted, you reveal your "yeah" or "nope" answer by sliding your hand over the sequined box and points are awarded to those who guessed correctly. The game is recommended for ages 17+, so I'd save it for after the kids go to bed.

7 Midnight Outburst From the makers of Taboo, Midnight Outburst ($25, Amazon) is a hilariously inappropriate guessing game. The objective is to get your teammates to guess the word on your card without saying the "taboo" words to describe it. My family played this at Thanksgiving last year, and we were both laughing hysterically and screaming at each other out of competitiveness. 10/10 would recommend. This one's also for ages 17+.

8 Freeze Dance Giphy I used to play this game with my orientees when I was an orientation leader in college, and I was always bummed we didn't keep playing it throughout the year. The rules are simple, and you probably remember them from elementary school: one person is it, and they have control over the music. When they hit play, everyone dances. When they pause a song, freeze, or you're out. The last one standing wins.