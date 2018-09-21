Next time you want a fun family activity, why not take the whole gang to see a movie? There are plenty of blockbuster films coming in the next few months, but with so many to choose from, you might want to know which ones are appropriate for the kiddos. So, here are 9 kids movies premiering this fall that would make a great family movie night.

Whether you have little ones or tweens, this fall movie line-up has something for everyone. You’ll find a few nostalgic reboots, some sequels, and a couple of fresh new stories coming to the big screen this fall. Granted, the movies you choose will depend on your family’s preferences and your children’s maturity level, so you may want to check out the movies’ trailers before buying your tickets.

Theater experiences are becoming much more family friendly, and it’s not just about the candy and popcorn. Many theaters now allow you to reserve your seat ahead of time, so that the family can sit together no matter how crowded the theater is. And certain theaters offer sensory friendly family showings or showtimes designed specifically for families with babies and young children, but you will have to check your local theaters for more information.

So if you’re looking to plan a movie night, here are some new family friendly films to check out this fall.

1 Smallfoot Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Smallfoot is an animated feature that tells the story of a young Yeti named Migo (Channing Tatum) who believes that a magical creature known as “smallfoot” (a human) really exists. The film's all-star cast includes James Corden, Zendaya, Lebron James, Danny Devito, Common, and Gina Rodriguez. Smallfoot hits theaters on Sept. 28.

2 The Healer Vision Films Trailers on YouTube The Healer is about a man named Alec (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who moves to Nova Scotia and discovers he has the power to heal people. While trying to come to terms with his new abilities, he unexpectedly befriends a terminally ill teenage girl (Kaitlyn Bernard) who shows him his true path. The cast includes Jonathan Pryce, Jorge Garcia, and Camilla Luddington. The Healer premieres on Sept. 28.

3 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube If you’re looking to get into the Halloween spirit, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is the perfect choice. As a stand-alone sequel to the 2015 Goosebumps film, it follows two young boys who find and read author R.L Stine’s Halloween manuscript, not knowing that it will release monsters and bring about a Halloween apocalypse. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween opens on Oct. 12.

4 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Walt Disney Studios on YouTube Want to get your family in the holiday spirit? Based on E.T.A Hoffmann and Tchaikovksy's classic ballet, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms tells the story of Clara (Mackenzie Foy), a young girl who finds herself in a magical world while looking for a key to unlock a Christmas present from her late mother. The film’s all-star cast includes Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Misty Copeland, and Helen Mirren. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms hits theaters on Nov. 2.

5 The Grinch Illumination on YouTube The Grinch is back, and he may be a mean one, but he’s a holiday family favorite. In the new animated film, The Grinch, he’s trying his best to disrupt the Whos’ Christmas celebrations. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch, with Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, and Pharrell Williams rounding out the cast. The Grinch opens in theaters on Nov. 9.

6 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube If you have a family of Harry Potter fans, then they’re probably already buzzing about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film picks up where Fantastic Beasts ended, with Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) in custody thanks to Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, as promised, Grindelwald has escaped to raise a pure-blood army. It’s now up to Newt and a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to find Grindelwald and put a stop to him. Katherine Waters and Ezra Miller reprise their roles as Tina and Credence, with Zoë Kravitz joining the cast as Leta Lestrange. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on Nov. 16.

7 Ralph Breaks The Internet : Wreck It Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reily) and his buddy Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) are leaving the arcade behind in Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It. Vanellope’s video game is under threat, and the duo must travel to the world wide web to find a part to save her game. Along the way, they encounter Disney princesses, Stormtroopers, and Marvel characters. The cast features Taraji P. Henson, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, Gal Gadot, and James Corden. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It premieres on Nov. 21.

8 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is returning to the big screen in the animated feature, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, just not as Peter Parker. In the Spider-Verse there can be more than one Spider-Man, and in this film, he is Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a half-Puerto Rican and half-African-American teenager from Brooklyn, whose family is very much alive. In the movie, Miles is mentored by Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), and will get to meet Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage). The cast also includes, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Brian Tyree Henry, and Liev Schreiber. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hits theaters on Dec. 14.