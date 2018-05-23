It's just one of those sad facts of life: every month, shows and movies vanish from Netflix, their varied excitements no longer at your fingertips. But luckily the streaming service is always prepared to fill that content void with lots of new things. And when you find out the nine kids' TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June, any and all worries will go out the window. No matter how or when or where you want to watch something (whether it's a spare moment on your phone or a family night around the TV), you'll have something to watch.

There's a lot to look forward to on Netflix this June, though not all of it is for kids. Both original series Luke Cage and GLOW are returning for their second seasons, on June 22 and June 29, respectively. There will be comedy specials for when you need a good laugh and true crime documentaries for when you need a good mystery. Then there are things that might appeal to both older kids and their parents, like the incredible story of Malala Yousafzai in He Named Me Malala, which premieres on June 1.

But if you need something to watch with your little ones (or just entertain them while you're catching up on you), then you'll need to know everything for kids coming to Netflix in June. Look no further.

'Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok' (June 5) Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Netlix If you missed Thor: Ragnarok when it came to theaters recently, then Netflix has got you covered. It's the kind of thing the whole family can enjoy (and it might soothe the sting of Avengers: Infinity War just a little).

'The Hollow' (June 8) Netflix This new animated series follows three teenagers who awaken in a strange land filled with monsters and have to do whatever they can to get home. It should be an intriguing watch as its secrets unravel from episode to episode.

'Treehouse Detectives' (June 8) Netflix However, if you and your kids prefer a more cuddly kind of mystery, then try Treehouse Detectives. In this show, brother and sister Toby and Teri help their friends out by collecting clues and solving puzzling situations.

'True: Magical Friends' (June 15) Netflix Netflix will be welcoming two originals set in the universe of the series True and the Rainbow Kingdom. In True: Magical Friends, True and her bestie, Bartleby, have to work together to find an answer to a problem.

'True: Wonderful Wishes' (June 15) Netflix In True: Wonderful Wishes, True and Bartleby have to take a journey to the bottom of the Living Sea and top of Mount Tippy Tippy Top to make sure that wishes come true.

'Voltron: Legendary Defender,' Season 6 (June 15) Netflix If you've been eagerly awaiting the new season of Voltron: Legendary Defender, then you won't have to wait long at all. In just a few weeks, the series continues.

'Hotel Transylvania,' Season 1 (June 25) Giphy If your children loved the movie Hotel Transylvania, then you're all going to need to tune in for the series based on it when it debuts on Netflix.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (June 26) Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Netflix You might have to wait more than a few months for the next release in the Star Wars franchise, but until then you can rewatch The Last Jedi over and over to your heart's content.