9 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Pregnant Women Who Need A Little Extra Inspiration

If you're one of the lucky few who gets to experience Halloween as a mom-to-be, then you're probably in either one of two camps: You're either overly enthusiastic, or you're looking for last-minute maternity Halloween costumes and have been digging through your pregnancy brain for circular shaped costumes to dress your bump up as this year. If you're in the latter group, some inspiration will definitely come in handy.

If you're far enough along in your pregnancy to dress up your bump, chances are you have a lot of other things on your mind besides pulling off the perfect Halloween costume. Luckily, these costumes are all DIY, clever, and can likely be made with maternity items and craft supplies you already have lying around the house — just in case you don't have time for a Halloween specific shopping spree.

Some of them can be easily coordinated with other members of your family or your significant other to create the perfect family or couple's costume, too. A tiny Oompa Loompa to go with your Violet Beauregarde costume? Yes please.

Whichever route you choose, these costumes will completely hide the fact that you waited until the last minute to put your costume together.

8. Violet Beauregarde Remember the scene in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Yes, the original version — not the one with Johnny Depp.) where Violet Beauregarde blows up like a giant blueberry? Well, with your pregnant belly as the star of this simple costume, you can emulate this iconic scene by painting your face purple, donning a purple dress, and wearing a red bow in your hair. Pink Blush Purple Empire Waist Crisscross Back Maternity Dress Pink Blush | $42 $35 Available in S-XL See On Pink Blush Motique Accessories Red Jumbo Bow Clip with Tails Amazon | $8 See On Amazon