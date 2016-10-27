Romper
9 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Pregnant Women Who Need A Little Extra Inspiration

By Olivia Youngs
If you're one of the lucky few who gets to experience Halloween as a mom-to-be, then you're probably in either one of two camps: You're either overly enthusiastic, or you're looking for last-minute maternity Halloween costumes and have been digging through your pregnancy brain for circular shaped costumes to dress your bump up as this year. If you're in the latter group, some inspiration will definitely come in handy.

If you're far enough along in your pregnancy to dress up your bump, chances are you have a lot of other things on your mind besides pulling off the perfect Halloween costume. Luckily, these costumes are all DIY, clever, and can likely be made with maternity items and craft supplies you already have lying around the house — just in case you don't have time for a Halloween specific shopping spree.

Some of them can be easily coordinated with other members of your family or your significant other to create the perfect family or couple's costume, too. A tiny Oompa Loompa to go with your Violet Beauregarde costume? Yes please.

Whichever route you choose, these costumes will completely hide the fact that you waited until the last minute to put your costume together.

1. Sunny Side Up Egg

A simple costume that's equally hilarious as it is easy to throw together. All you'll need is a white maternity tee, some white leggings or pants, a frying pan and spatula, and a yellow fabric marker to turn your belly into the sunny side up portion of the egg.

Old Navy Maternity Fitted V-Neck Tee
Old Navy | 
$10

Available in XS-XXL

Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Crossover Panel White Skinny Jeans
Target | 
$30

Available in sizes 00-18

Uchida Marvy Broad Point Fabric Marker Yellow
Amazon | 
$8
Room Essentials Solid Turner Spatula
Target | 
$1

2. An M&M

This one is especially simple, all you need is a shirt in your preferred M&M color, some black pants, and the letter "M" to tape across your belly. Done and done.

Old Navy Maternity Fitted Crew-Neck Tee
Old Navy | 
$18

Available in XS-XXL

A:Glow Plus Size Maternity Full Belly Panel Solid Leggings
Khols | 
$24

Available in 1X-3X

3. A Pumpkin

A classic costume idea that you can't go wrong with is dressing like the mascot of Halloween itself: a pumpkin. Just grab an orange tee and some orange leggings and top it all off with a pumpkin basket. Turn your belly into a jack-o-lantern with some simple felt shapes cut out and glued to your shirt.

Crazy Dog Women's Maternity Shirt Plain Orange
Amazon | 
$14

Available in S-3XL

Mija High Quality Maternity 3/4 Cropped Leggings Orange
Amazon | 
$11

Available in maternity sizes 4-16

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Pumpkin Pail with Handle
Target | 
$1

4. An Eight Ball

It doesn't get much simpler than the magic eight ball costume. Simply dress in all black — black tee, black leggings, black hat — and draw or tape a white number eight on your belly. Or take it one step further and tape a prediction on your back. What will your belly predict?

Motherhood Maternity Long Sleeve Side Ruched Maternity T Shirt
Motherhood Maternity | 
$30
$15

Available in S-XL and Plus sizes 1X-3X

Old Navy Maternity Full-Panel Jersey Leggings
Old Navy | 
$18

Available in XS-XXL

KBETHOS Comfortable Soft Slouchy Beanie
Amazon | 
$10

One size fits most

5. A Gumball Machine

With a white tee, some red leggings or skirt (if you're feeling fancy), a red beanie, and a million tiny colorful craft balls and a hot glue gun, you can bet you'll be the cutest gumball machine at the party.

Old Navy Maternity Fitted V-Neck Tee
Old Navy | 
$10

Available in XS-XXL

Oh! Mamma Maternity Demi Panel 5 Pocket Skinny Pants
Walmart | 
$17

Available in S-3XL

FunkyJunque Oversized Cable Knit Slouchy Beanie Red
Amazon | 
$13

One size fits most

Kid Made Modern Small 50ct Pom Poms
Target | 
$2

6. Juno

If you’re a fan of the iconic movie Juno, dressing like the movie’s main character this Halloween is a ridiculously simple way to get in the Halloween spirit. Dress in a cargo-style green jacket, striped tee, jeans, sneakers, and sport a messy low ponytail. Be sure to grab a Slurpee from the corner store to walk around with to complete the look.

Universal Thread Women's Utility Anorak Jacket
Target | 
$40

Available in sizes XS-XXL

Motherhood Maternity Rib Knit Multi Stripe Maternity Top
Motherhood Maternity | 
$27
$15

Available in sizes S-XL

Old Navy Maternity Front-Low Panel Distressed Skinny Jeans
Old Navy  | 
$40
$35

Available in Maternity Sizes 0-20

Old Navy Canvas Sneakers For Women Navy
Old Navy | 
$25
$18

Available in sizes 5-11

7. Garden Gnome

You can dress just like those cute little guys that guard gardens and welcome visitors with their pointed hats and surly beards extremely easily this Halloween. Wear a simple bright blue tee with a large black belt above your bump and some black pants, topped off with a red hat and faux beard to have your pregnant self looking just like a garden gnome this Halloween.

Motherhood Maternity V-Neck Side Ruched Maternity Tee Solid Limoges
Motherhood Maternity | 
$25
$13

Available in sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X

Old Navy Maternity Full-Panel Jersey Leggings
Old Navy | 
$18

Available in XS-XXL

Ava & Viv Women's Plus Size Stretch Belt Black
Target | 
$19

Available in sizes 1X-3X

Party City Red Gnome Hat With Beard
Party City | 
$8

8. Violet Beauregarde

Remember the scene in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Yes, the original version — not the one with Johnny Depp.) where Violet Beauregarde blows up like a giant blueberry? Well, with your pregnant belly as the star of this simple costume, you can emulate this iconic scene by painting your face purple, donning a purple dress, and wearing a red bow in your hair.

Pink Blush Purple Empire Waist Crisscross Back Maternity Dress
Pink Blush | 
$42
$35

Available in S-XL

Motique Accessories Red Jumbo Bow Clip with Tails
Amazon | 
$8

9. Avocado

Avocados are simply amazing. They can be spread on toast, made into dip, eaten with tacos — the options are endless. They also make a super simple Halloween costume for your pregnant belly. Wearing a green top and pants and cutting out a round piece of tan felt or paper to pin over your belly as the avocado pit will make you look just like an avocado that’s been sliced in half.

Motherhood Maternity Long Sleeve Side Ruched Maternity T Shirt
Motherhood Maternity | 
$30
$15

Available in XS-XL and Plus Sizes 1X-3X

Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Crossover Panel Utility Jeggings Olive
Target | 
$30

Available in Maternity Sizes 0-18

