9 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Pregnant Women Who Need A Little Extra Inspiration
If you're one of the lucky few who gets to experience Halloween as a mom-to-be, then you're probably in either one of two camps: You're either overly enthusiastic, or you're looking for last-minute maternity Halloween costumes and have been digging through your pregnancy brain for circular shaped costumes to dress your bump up as this year. If you're in the latter group, some inspiration will definitely come in handy.
If you're far enough along in your pregnancy to dress up your bump, chances are you have a lot of other things on your mind besides pulling off the perfect Halloween costume. Luckily, these costumes are all DIY, clever, and can likely be made with maternity items and craft supplies you already have lying around the house — just in case you don't have time for a Halloween specific shopping spree.
Some of them can be easily coordinated with other members of your family or your significant other to create the perfect family or couple's costume, too. A tiny Oompa Loompa to go with your Violet Beauregarde costume? Yes please.
Whichever route you choose, these costumes will completely hide the fact that you waited until the last minute to put your costume together.
1. Sunny Side Up Egg
A simple costume that's equally hilarious as it is easy to throw together. All you'll need is a white maternity tee, some white leggings or pants, a frying pan and spatula, and a yellow fabric marker to turn your belly into the sunny side up portion of the egg.
Available in sizes 00-18
2. An M&M
This one is especially simple, all you need is a shirt in your preferred M&M color, some black pants, and the letter "M" to tape across your belly. Done and done.
3. A Pumpkin
A classic costume idea that you can't go wrong with is dressing like the mascot of Halloween itself: a pumpkin. Just grab an orange tee and some orange leggings and top it all off with a pumpkin basket. Turn your belly into a jack-o-lantern with some simple felt shapes cut out and glued to your shirt.
Available in maternity sizes 4-16
4. An Eight Ball
It doesn't get much simpler than the magic eight ball costume. Simply dress in all black — black tee, black leggings, black hat — and draw or tape a white number eight on your belly. Or take it one step further and tape a prediction on your back. What will your belly predict?
Available in S-XL and Plus sizes 1X-3X
5. A Gumball Machine
With a white tee, some red leggings or skirt (if you're feeling fancy), a red beanie, and a million tiny colorful craft balls and a hot glue gun, you can bet you'll be the cutest gumball machine at the party.
6. Juno
If you’re a fan of the iconic movie Juno, dressing like the movie’s main character this Halloween is a ridiculously simple way to get in the Halloween spirit. Dress in a cargo-style green jacket, striped tee, jeans, sneakers, and sport a messy low ponytail. Be sure to grab a Slurpee from the corner store to walk around with to complete the look.
Available in sizes S-XL
Available in Maternity Sizes 0-20
7. Garden Gnome
You can dress just like those cute little guys that guard gardens and welcome visitors with their pointed hats and surly beards extremely easily this Halloween. Wear a simple bright blue tee with a large black belt above your bump and some black pants, topped off with a red hat and faux beard to have your pregnant self looking just like a garden gnome this Halloween.
Available in sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X
8. Violet Beauregarde
Remember the scene in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Yes, the original version — not the one with Johnny Depp.) where Violet Beauregarde blows up like a giant blueberry? Well, with your pregnant belly as the star of this simple costume, you can emulate this iconic scene by painting your face purple, donning a purple dress, and wearing a red bow in your hair.
9. Avocado
Avocados are simply amazing. They can be spread on toast, made into dip, eaten with tacos — the options are endless. They also make a super simple Halloween costume for your pregnant belly. Wearing a green top and pants and cutting out a round piece of tan felt or paper to pin over your belly as the avocado pit will make you look just like an avocado that’s been sliced in half.
Available in XS-XL and Plus Sizes 1X-3X
