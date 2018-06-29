9 Moisturizers With SPF Under $20 That You'll Totally Love

I was nicknamed Casper in high school, so needless to say, I am a lover and an avid user of sunscreen. I'm also a huge skincare fan. On the other side of 30, my skincare regimen is something to behold, with a mix of really expensive items and more affordable potions and lotions. Loving a double duty product, I'm a huge fan of makeups and moisturizers with sunscreen already in them, and I don't always want to spend a fortune. If you're like me, you'll love this list of moisturizers with SPF under $20, because you don't have to spend a fortune to look and feel like a million bucks.

Choosing a moisturizer is not the easiest thing to do. Anyone who's ever bought one knows that different formulas work differently on everyone. If I use a moisturizer that has even a drop of oil, I look like I rubbed my face in a pile of french fries for the whole day. However, if I get one that doesn't have enough power, I end up sticky and gross as soon as I put on my makeup. But I have found that some of the best moisturizers work so well that I don't need a primer, and they leave my skin dewy and soft. It just so happens that some of the best moisturizers with SPF under $20 are from really popular brands, too.

1 Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 30 AmazonBuy Now This is one of my all-time favorites. It goes on like a dream, absorbs into your skin immediately, and leaves you looking fresh. It works well with primer or a CC cream, and won't make your pores scream for mercy like some daily moisturizers with high levels of SPF.

2 Neutrogena Visibly Even Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 Neutrogena Visibly Even Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 AmazonBuy Now No lie, this one doubles as a primer, I swear. It makes me look like I don't have milia or pores so big you could drive a tractor through them. It's light and airy, and my only complaint is that it does have a bit of a medicinal smell. However, I don't notice it once I put on my makeup.

3 Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer With SPF 30 Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer With SPF 30 AmazonBuy Now I've loved Olay products since my mom started buying their body wash in the '90s and this one is really great. It's creamy and a bit heavier than the others on the list, but I do notice that the more I use this one on my neck, the better my freckles look.

6 DRMTLGY Daily Anti Aging Facial Moisturizer With Clear Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 45 DRMTLGY Daily Anti Aging Facial Moisturizer with Clear Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 45 AmazonBuy Now I just recently started using this one after getting burned over the weekend. This has an SPF of 45, so it's a bit thicker than the other moisturizers on the list, but I really like it.

7 Physician's Formula Super BB #InstaReady BB Cream SPF 30 Physicians Formula Super BB #InstaReady BB Cream SPF 30 UltaBuy Now This is truly an all-in-one product. This is a BB cream, which is both a moisturizer and an ultra light foundation. This one from Physician's Formula has the added benefit of SPF 30, making it perfect for your everyday routine. Just make sure you apply down your neck as well so that you don't end up looking patchy or like you're wearing as mask.

8 Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 UltaBuy Now Cetaphil has cult status among those of us who have breakout prone skin. This gem is specifically designed for oily, acne prone complexions who are looking for a light cream with SPF.