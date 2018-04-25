It takes a village to raise a child, and when that village is full of your mom friends, motherhood is so much easier. When you are friends with other moms, you can trust that they get your struggle completely. They understand exactly why you’re running late and will even give you a sly head's up when you’re wearing your shirt inside out. So to spread some friendly love this year, grab one of these awesome Mother’s Day gifts for your friend and show her just how much you appreciate her.

Being the super mom that she is, her kids will probably get her really “mom” gifts, but as a friend, you can get her something a little more fun and personal. Instead of going the boring route with a “World’s Best Mom” coffee mug, try to get her something she would enjoy indulging in or pampering herself with. Lord knows that every mom on Earth could use a moment of zen every now and then, and it's not always feasible for you two to keep your Target dates.

So for the friend who’s been there for you through thick and thin, here are some amazing Mother’s Day gift ideas that she can really use and enjoy.

1 Floral Saffiano Satchel Target Floral Women's Saffiano Satchel ($35, Target) Give your friend’s wardrobe a little pop of spring with this beautiful floral women's Saffiano Satchel from Target. It comes with an adjustable and removable strap so she can carry it hands free with the kids or more formally with the handles. She can wear it effortlessly with any outfit, and it’s big enough to carry all her mommy essentials.

2 'Fifty Shades Of Chicken' Parody Cookbook Amazon Fifty Shades of Chicken Cookbook ($12, Amazon) If your friend is obsessed with raunchy love stories, she’ll get a kick out of this Fifty Shades of Chicken Parody Cookbook. The cookbook features 50 steamy chicken recipes, like Mustard-Spanked Chicken and Dripping-Thighs. Each recipe is worded in clever and seductive ways that will have your friend and her kitchen turnt in more ways than one.

3 Rose Gold Swarovski Crystal Bracelet and Watch Set Armitron 2 pc. Rose Gold-Tone 24MM Watch and Bracelet Box Set ($90, Armitron) Let your Mother’s Day gift stand out among the crowd of coffee mugs and drugstore candy. This beautiful Armitron watch and bracelet box set is perfect for day or evening, and it features a trendy rose gold finish and genuine Swarovski crystal accents. She can wear the bracelet and watch together or separately to add a touch of elegance to any outfit.

4 Google Home Mini Best Buy Google Home Mini ($49, Best Buy) Give your friend a gift that will make her everyday life so much easier. Get her a Google Home Mini, Google’s voice activated assistant, to give her the weather, give her reminders and alarms, play music, stream podcasts and news briefings, control her household lights, and will do Google searches for without her having to lift a finger. The device is easy to set up and she can control and tweak any settings through the Google Home mobile app.

5 Macaron Gift Box Dana's Bakery Champagne and Strawberry Macarons - 12 Count ($35, Dana’s Bakery) Your friend will know you really love her when you gift her a box of these Champagne and Strawberry Macarons from Dana’s Bakery. The gift set comes with six Champagne Celebration macarons and six Strawberry Shortcake macarons, all made gluten-free and with almond flour. Macaron Mama 12-Count Macarons ($20-$24, Macaron Mama) If you want to up your cookie game and treat your friend to super fresh macarons in her favorite flavors, check out Macaron Mama, a Chicago-area macaron boutique that bakes fresh macarons daily, and will work with you to customize your order to your choice of flavors and colors, and you can even have your macarons personalized with hand painted initials or designs.

6 Mommy’s Sippy Cup Amazon Mommy’s Sippy Cup ($20, Amazon) For a mom friend whose covered in milk and juice boxes all day, this Mommy Sippy Cup makes the perfect gift. This stemless wine glass features a clear lid, matching straw, a powder coated finish, and can hold up to 12 ounces of her favorite spirit. You can make the gift extra special by pairing it with a bottle of wine.

7 Casper Pillow Target Casper Pillow ($55, Target) When you’re a mom, there’s nothing you need more than a comfortable night’s sleep. So give the gift of soft and airy comfort with an innovative Casper Pillow. This new, inventive company has created a pillow with nearly a billion coated fibers for a cushiony, liquid-like feel, and because of its advanced design, the pillow won’t clump or flatten out. You can check out their pillows and whole range of bedding at Target stores and online.

8 Amazon Kindle E-Reader Amazon Amazon Kindle E-Reader ($80, Amazon) If your mom friend is an avid reader, she will truly appreciate the gift of an Amazon Kindle E-Reader. The Kindle will allow her to choose and instantly download books and audibles from Amazon’s library of over a million titles. The glare-free screen adjusts for daytime and nighttime reading, and the battery can last weeks on a single charge. It’s easy to use and carry, making it the most convenient way for a book-loving mom to get her reading in, no matter where she is.