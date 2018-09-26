From Netflix originals to popular classics, Netflix's October lineup is full of buzzy premieres and hidden gems. You’ll have to wait a whole month before you can sneak into your kid’s Halloween loot, so here are nine movies and shows coming to Netflix in October that you can add to your queue while you wait for the candy to roll in.

Netflix’s original content just keeps getting better and there is plenty of it coming in the next month. But the streamer is also releasing a bunch of popular older titles, including The Shining, The Green Mile, and The Never Ending Story. You’ll also find Season 4 of Schitt’s Creek and Season 2 of Great News hit Netflix in October. But this will be your last chance to check out cult classics like Freaks and Geeks, 90210, and Full Metal Jacket before they leave. Comedians Ron White, Joe Rogan, and Adam Sandler have all-new comedy specials premiering, and you will also find a new documentary about the assassination of Bob Marley.

With so much to choose from, it can be hard to pick what to watch. So, if you are looking for shows to fill your queue until Halloween, here are some of the best things coming to Netflix this October.

Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix on YouTube After that near death experience in The Defenders, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is back in Season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil. With Kingpin Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) back in the picture, it’s safe to say things will be heating up in Hell’s Kitchen. Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3 premieres on Oct. 13.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix on YouTube Your favorite teenage witch is get a dark makeover in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. As Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) tries to understand her new powers as a witch with the help of her aunts Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis), she is forced to fight sinister forces that threaten her. The Chilling Tales of Sabrina premieres on Oct. 26.

Bodyguard BBC on YouTube A popular television series in Britain, BBC’s Bodyguard, is making its U.S. premiere on Netflix. The drama follows war veteran turned bodyguard David Budd (Richard Madden), who realizes his assignment to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) is not what he expected it to be. Bodyguard premieres on Oct. 24.

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Giphy Daily Show alumni, Hasan Minhaj is bringing the laughs to Netflix with his new weekly variety show, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj. The comedian will tackle the news, culture and politics every Sunday. Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj premieres on Oct. 28.

Making a Murderer: Part 2 ONE Media on YouTube In the first season of Making a Murderer, viewers got an inside look at the 2007 murder of Teresa Halbach as well as the investigation and trial that lead to the conviction of Stephen Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, for the crime. Making a Murderer: Part 2 revisits the incarcerated men and follows their appeals to overturn their conviction. Making a Murderer: Part 2 premieres on Oct. 19.

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh Netflix on YouTube Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing the laughs to Netflix with his new stand-up special, Adam Sandler 100% Fresh. 100% Fresh premieres on Oct. 23.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2 Giphy Your favorite bossy baby is back in Season 2 of The Boss Baby: Back in Business. The animated series is perfect for the family to watch together. The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2 premieres on Oct. 12.

Private Life Netflix on YouTube Netflix’s comedy-drama film Private Life is about a 40-something couple, Richard (Paul Giamatti) and Rachel (Kathryn Hahn)as they struggle with fertility and conception in hopes of having a baby. Private Life premieres on Oct. 5.