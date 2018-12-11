Kids rarely get bored of watching the same TV show over and over again, but when the theme song to their favorite series gets stuck in your head, you know it’s time to move on. With so much new content available, you may not know where to start. So, to make your life a little easier, here’s a list of nine of the best new kids shows of 2018.

The age of Saturday morning cartoons is over, and with all the numerous emerging media platforms out there, networks are continuously competing to nab the biggest child audiences. The result is tons of fresh content for kids to choose from, and whether it’s on cable TV or streaming, it is getting easier for youngsters to find something new and engaging to watch.

This year was big for movie spin-offs — with Boss Baby: Back In Business and Trolls: The Beat Goes On! debuting on Netflix and Big Hero 6: The Series premiering on the Disney Channel. If your kids were fans of the movies, they should get a kick out of these new series.

So, if you’re tired of constantly humming the tune to Doc McStuffins and Daniel Tiger and are ready to dive into some of the best new kids shows of 2018, this list is a great place to start.

1 Pinkalicious and Peterrific - PBS PBS KIDS on YouTube Parents can count on PBS to provide their kids with engaging and educational content, and the network's new series, Pinkalicious and Peterrific does just that. In the show, Pinkalicious and her brother Peter use their imagination to turn everyday experiences into unforgettable adventures.

2 Let’s Go Luna! - PBS PBS KIDS on YouTube Your kids can go on a global adventure with Let's Go Luna!. The PBS series follows three friends Leo, Carmen, and Andy as they travel the world. Occasionally, Luna the Moon comes down to Earth to teach the friends about local languages, music, food, and customs.

3 Big City Greens - Disney Channel Disney Channel on YouTube Big City Greens is a new Disney Channel series that follows the adventures of Cricket Green, a country boy who has to adjust to city life after his family moves.

4 Big Hero 6: The Series - Disney Channel Disney Channel on YouTube Kids can dive back into the world of Big Hero 6 with Disney's new show Big Hero 6: The Series. The show picks up where the movie left off, and follows Hiro Hamada and his loving, high-tech robot Baymax as they embark on exciting adventures while trying to protect their city from high-tech villains.

5 Spy Kids: Mission Critical - Netflix Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Netflix's series, Spy Kids: Mission Critical is an animated reboot of the Spy Kids franchise. The show follows junior spies Juni and Carmen Cortez as they train Spy Kid cadets to fight sinister outside forces.

6 The Boss Baby: Back In Business - Netflix Netflix on YouTube If your kids couldn't get enough of The Boss Baby, they'll enjoy diving back into the world of Baby Corp with Netflix's new animated series The Boss Baby: Back In Business. The show picks up where the film left off, and follows Boss Baby, his big brother Tim, and the rest of their baby friends as they battle new threats.

7 Harvey Street Kids - Netflix Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Netflix's new animated series, Harvey Street Kids, follows three BFF's — Lotta, Audrey, and Dot — as they guard their beloved Harvey Street while embarking on exciting afternoon adventures.

8 Prince of Peoria - Netflix Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube If you have older kids who are outgrowing animated series, you can check out Netflix's new series, Prince of Peoria. The show follows Emil, a 13-year-old prince from a wealthy island kingdom who comes to the U.S. as an exchange student in hopes of living a normal life out of the public eye. There he meets Teddy, a studious teen, and the two strike up a fun friendship that lands them into all kinds of silly situations.

9 Trolls: The Beat Goes On! - Netflix Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube If your kids fell in love with the colorful singing and dancing creatures from the movie Trolls, they'll get a kick out of Netflix's new spin-off series, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!. The show picks up where the film left off, and follows Queen Poppy, Branch, the Snack Pack, and their Bergen pals as they embark on new adventures in Troll Village. With so many titles to choose from, finding a new TV obsession for your kids shouldn't be too hard. All of the Netflix content on this list is currently streaming on the platform with a subscription, and you can access PBS and Disney Channel content online or check your local listings for showtimes and schedules.