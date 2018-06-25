When the times comes for a bride to walk down the aisle, it's easy to think that Wagner's "Bridal Chorus" is the one and only choice. Really, you can't say "here comes the bride" without singing a little of the tune. But as these unique songs that celebs walked down the aisle to prove, wedding music choices can be as unique as your love story. Really, you can walk to the music of your choice, whether that's a love song from the 1970s or a tune from a Disney film.

Sure, the traditional wedding processional songs are beautiful in their own right, but some modern brides prefer Beyoncé to organ music, and that's totally cool. Others go for contemporary pop songs, or even music from inspiring children's films. Still others go for the songs you'd never expect to hear at a wedding ever (and these are some of my favorites, to be honest).

Hey, if professional athletes, entrepreneurs, comedians, and other celebs are willing to buck tradition at this part of the wedding, then you can, too. Feel free to walk down the aisle to whatever song suits your own romance. For a little inspiration, here's what some of the stars listened to right before their wedding.

1 "Today" by Joshua Radin For Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's Wedding For his first wedding gig, singer-songwriter Joshua Radin played Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's wedding. "I played her show in January and she came up to me after we soundchecked the song ["Today"] and said, 'That's the song I want to walk down the aisle to.' And I thought she was just being nice, really," said Radin in CNN Entertainment. But he did wind up playing in person for her wedding.

2 "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" For Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian When tennis legend Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, she walked herself down the aisle to "How Far I'll Go" from the 2016 film Moana, according to ET Online. With lyrics about seeking limitless adventure, the song was a fitting choice for the powerful couple.

3 "XO" by Beyoncé for Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley Getting married to Beyoncé sounds like the right idea for just about anyone. And that's exactly what happened when Chrishell Stause wed This Is Us star Justin Hartley to Beyoncé's "XO". Stause made her entrance to the song while wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown, according to People.

4 "All This Time" by OneRepublic for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich When Dancing With The Stars judge Julianne Hough married NHL player Brooks Laich, she walked down the aisle to OneRepublic's "All This Time," according to The Knot. It's a perfect tune for a wedding.

5 “In My Life" by The Beatles for Lauren Conrad and William Tell This is beautiful. Conrad's father walked Lauren Conrad down the aisle to a live instrumental version of "In My Life" by The Beatles, according to Loverly. Could there be a more lovely song for your wedding?

6 “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” by Frankie Valli for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds As Blake Lively walked down to aisle to marry Ryan Reynolds, a children's choir from First Baptist Church performed “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” by Frankie Valli, according to People. Is there a more dreamy entrance song in the world?

7 The "Jaws" Title Track for Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt This is amazing. "Before I walked out, we played the Jaws title track to break the ice!" said Lauren Kitt, who married Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, in Inside Weddings. Additional selections from the wedding included music from Star Wars, Twilight, and the Legend of Zelda video game. This sounds like one cool wedding.

8 "She's Always a Woman" by Billy Joel for Pink and Carey Hart Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Pink wed motocross racer Carey Hart on a Costa Rica beach, she walked barefoot down to aisle to "She's Always a Woman" by Billy Joel, according to MTV News. Some twelve years and two children later, the pair is still going strong.