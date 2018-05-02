9 Restaurants Offering Free Dinner On Mother's Day

When you're a mom, it can feel like you hardly ever get to enjoy dinner at an actual restaurant (or even in your own home). So moms the world over are probably ready for a special Mother's Day meal that they can, you know, actually enjoy. The good news, of course, is that you don't have to break the bank to give mom a nice meal, either. In fact, there are more than a few restaurants offering free dinner on Mother's Day. Honestly, who doesn't like free food?

From places with fancy steak dinners to laid-back burgers joints, restaurants all over the United States are offering moms free dinner, brunch, and desserts on Mother's Day. At Medieval Times locations, moms can enjoy free dinner, as well as medieval-style entertainment, May 1 - 13, with the purchase of another adult entrée. Lunchbox Laboratory locations in the Seattle, Washington area are offering free meals on Mother's Day, but only for moms with tattoos. Food Network Fans can enjoy free Mother's Day brunch at Guy Fieri's American Kitchen and Bar, in The Villages, Fla. And if you are looking for something sweet in the New York City and Boston locations of 5 Napkin Burgers are offering free desserts for moms on Mother's Day.

In other words, you have options. For more information on how a hungry mom can score free food on Mother's Day read on, because you totally deserve for dinner to be someone else's problem. For once.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse If you take your mom to any of the Fogo de Chão Brazillian Steakhouse location in the United States or Puerto Rico on Mother's Day, she'll receive a gift card redeemable for a complimentary meal the next time she visits between May 14 and June 12.

Medieval Times Giphy If you want to treat your mom to dinner and a show, Game of Thrones-style, moms eat free May 1 - 13 at Medieval Times with the purchase of another adult ticket. Meals include classic roast chicken, garlic bread, tomato soup, vegetarian options, and pastry fit for a queen, all while being entertained by jousters, sword-fighting, jesters, and the royal court.

Spaghetti Warehouse Moms who visit Spaghetti Warehouse on Mother's Day (locations in Ohio, New York, and Texas), will get a coupon good for a free slice of lasagna on her next visit. Also, as if free lasagna is not enough, you can enter for a chance to win $1,000 for each of the 1,000 things moms totally do every day.

Lunchbox Laboratory In the Seattle, Washington area, moms with tattoos eat free at Lunchbox Laboratory on Mother's Day. So, it might be time for you and your mom to get matching tattoos. Or, if you don't already have ink, you can get a temporary tattoos while you are there.

Shoney's What's dinner without dessert, right? If you bring your mom to Shoney's (locations throughout the United States) she will receive a free slice of strawberry pie on Mother's Day, with the purchase of a food bar or entrée

Guy Fieri's American Kitchen And Bar Giphy Fans of Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on the Food Network should know that Guy Fieri is offering moms free brunch on Mother's Day at his The Village's, Florida restaurant, American Kitchen and Bar on Mother's Day, with a reservation. You never know, he might just join you for a big bite.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse If you want to treat your mom to a fancy steak or seafood dinner, you can check out Ruth's Chris Steakhouse (locations in Cleveland and Florida). Any mom who dines at a participating location on May 12 or 13 will get a $25 coupon that she can use to eat free at her next visit May 14 - July 1.

TCBY As if you aren't sweet enough, TCBY is offering moms free froyo on Mother's Day.