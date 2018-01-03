9 Scientifically-Proven Ways To Feel More Attractive

Everyone wants to feel attractive and desired, at least every once in a while. There's no arguing the fact that it makes you feel good. You don't even necessarily have to know that others are finding you attractive, just feeling like you are is sometimes the biggest hurdle anyway. Since feeling attractive can give you a confidence boost and everyone feels unattractive from time to time, it can be awfully useful to know some of the scientifically-proven ways to feel more attractive, so that you can give yourself that self-esteem boost anytime you'd like.

Some people seem to have a sort of effortless (and never-ending) confidence that just emanates from them like magic. I'd argue that most people do not, in fact, actually have this, even if it seems like they do. Instead, there are things that they do or experience that can boost their confidence, which means there are things that you and I can do as well.

It can sometimes be easy to look in the mirror and see all the ways in which you feel like you're lacking, just like it can be easy to reflect on who you are or what you do and sometimes feel like you're coming up short. That being said, embracing some of the scientifically-backed techniques to make you feel more attractive can banish those thoughts or feelings from your mind, leaving everyone around you in awe of your effortless confidence. It's science to the rescue once again.

1 Wear Red Clothing Kitja/Fotolia Want to feel more attractive, but only put in minimal effort to do so? Throw on some red. Red clothing and red lipstick can both make you feel (and appear) more attractive, according to science. A 2012 study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that, like with "non-human primate species," human men find women wearing red sexually attractive. People often already associate red with passion, love, and the like, so why not give it a try to see if you feel sexier or more confident while wearing it?

2 Take Care Of Your Teeth Dash/Fotolia Another relatively easy way to make yourself feel more attractive is to take good care of your teeth. According to a 2012 study published in the journal PLoS ONE, yellowed teeth or teeth with atypical spacing were perceived as less attractive than straight, white (or naturally-colored) teeth. It can make a difference in how you view yourself too, because, like it or not, many people feel a little bit self-conscious if they think their teeth aren't white or their smile isn't exactly straight.

3 Be A Bit Adventurous Bastos/Fotolia Love them or hate them, riding rollercoasters can, apparently, make you more likely to find someone attractive (which means your fellow riders will likely find you more attractive as well). A 2003 study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that when people who weren't romantically connected rode rollercoasters, they were more likely to rate someone as attractive than before they took their ride. Researchers didn't find any real impact on those who rode with romantic partners, however.

4 Uncross Your Arms Giphy Crossed arms might make you feel more comfortable and secure, but they won't make you feel or look more attractive to others. According to a study published in PNAS, keeping your posture open when you're first meeting someone makes you appear more attractive (and makes you seem like you're more open to a relationship). Not only that, but health psychologist Kelly McGonigal, Ph.D. told the Oprah website that standing tall helps cue your brain that you're feeling confident. Arms by your sides.

5 Don't Be Afraid To Laugh BillionPhotos.com/Fotolia Psychologist Alec Beall, Ph.D. told Reader's Digest that women want partners who make them laugh while men want partners who laugh at their jokes. This may not seem all that earth-shattering to you, but, apparently, if everyone told more jokes and laughed a bit more, they'd feel more confident and maybe find those around them more attractive, as well.

6 Make Time For Your Workout Jacob Lund/Fotolia There's yet another reason to squeeze in a workout if you can. According to 2012 research conducted by the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, teens who exercised even just a bit reported feeling more socially competent and more confident, even though, physically, they didn't look drastically different. Want to feel more confident? Get your body moving.

7 Smile More jolopes/Fotolia I know, I know, I hate being told to smile more too, but, apparently, it actually does make a difference in how you feel and how you're perceived. Paul Ekman, PhD, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine told the Oprah website in the aforementioned article that "We all find smiling faces more attractive than [non-smiling] ones." Bonus: beyond making you appear more attractive, smiling can, in fact, also help signal to your brain that you're feeling good too, which can boost your mood — and your confidence.

8 Always Be Kind djile/Fotolia You've heard that nice guys finish last and all that, but, scientifically speaking, there's no denying that a perception of kindness can influence how attractive someone finds you — and it might not affect things in the way that you think. According to a 2014 study published in Personality and Individual Differences, when people were shown pictures accompanied by positive personality traits, they found them more attractive, while when they were shown pictures accompanied by negative personality traits, they found them less attractive. Kindness rarely, if ever, hurts.