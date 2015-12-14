9 Sex Positions For Every Stage of Pregnancy, Even 9 Months In

As you progress through your pregnancy, your body will change a great deal. To accommodate those changes, your sex life may have to adjust, too. As your belly expands and your joints begin to ache, your favorite positions may no longer be feasible. And since each trimester presents slightly different challenges and symptoms, what works in the first won’t necessarily work in the third. Finding the best positions for each stage of pregnancy may be a process of trial and error, and you can try these suggestions to help you figure out which are best for you and your partner.

Some people may not want to have sex during pregnancy, and that’s OK. But some people do, and if you’re one of those people, you might find that your go-to sex positions simply don’t work with your new body shape. But the fun thing about pregnancy is that it forces you and your partner to get creative and try things that you might normally not have. And, pregnancy sex even comes with a few benefits “It’s a great time to connect with your partner, sleep better, and make you happier overall. There shouldn’t be any risks unless you have a history of preterm labor or placenta issues,” says Dr. Gil Weiss, M.D., assistant professor of clinical medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and OB-GYN at The Association for Women's Healthcare, in an interview with Romper.

In the process you may actually discover a new favorite position that you never would have known about if you hadn’t had a belly to contend with. If you’re concerned about sex causing miscarriage during the first trimester, Dr. Weiss says, “In most patients, this shouldn’t be an issue. In certain situations, such as history of prior miscarriage, it is not recommended, and those cases are rare.” Later on in pregnancy, sex is still safe, and no — the baby can’t get “poked.” Baby is protected by an amniotic sac and fluid, which both act as a cushion, explains Dr. Weiss. “The uterus is also a strong muscle and protects the baby," he says.

Here are the three best positions for each trimester of pregnancy for you to try. These positions are for penetrative sex, whether it’s penis-in-vagina sex or one partner is strapping on. And, of course, don’t be afraid to come up with your own ideas. After all, you know what works best for you better than I do.

First Trimester AlessandroBiascioli/Shutterstock The first trimester is the time to get into all the positions that will be off-limits or impossible later in your pregnancy. Missionary The most common sex position is also the most comfortable for many of us. It’s the classic and romantic scenario where one person lies down and the person on top controls the speed and the flow. It gets a bad rap for being basic, but there’s nothing boring about the loving eye contact and sensual skin contact it allows. If this is your go-to, you only have a few more months to go to it before your belly makes it impossible. Doggy Style The rear-entry aspect of doggy style, where the woman or receiving partner crouches on all fours, makes the vagina more accessible to deep penetration. Later in pregnancy, the depth of doggy style can be too intense, which makes this an ideal first-trimester position, notes BabyCenter. Tight Squeeze For the tight squeeze, you lie down on your stomach with your legs straight and slightly spread. While getting on top, your partner should use his elbows to keep some of his upper-body weight off of you. Once you have a baby bump, lying on your stomach will no longer be an option. Until then, this position, which not only allows you to lie down but also provides G-spot stimulation, is still fair game. And this is my favorite position, which means it’s definitely awesome.

Second Trimester Shutterstock During the second trimester, you may notice a spike in your sex drive, which means you might get a lot of mileage out of these positions. The Bridge If you’ve ever done a bridge pose in a yoga class, then you already know how to do the bridge in bed. Lay on your back, feet flat on the bed. Have your partner kneel between your legs and enter you, and you can thrust your hips up into the air. This position not only makes your baby bump a non-issue, but gives your partner easy access to your clitoris so you can enjoy some of those intense pregnancy orgasms. The Standing Doggy The standing doggy is great for times when you’re still pretty mobile and comfortable standing, but when your belly may be starting to get in the way. You stand facing a wall with your hands against it and stick your butt out slightly while your partner enters you from behind. Woman (Or Pregnant Person) On Top While your belly might be presenting some obstacles, your body isn’t yet exhausted enough to have difficulty spreading your legs and climbing on top of your partner. Plus, this position lets you control the speed and depth of penetration while providing lots of clitoral stimulation, too. Shed any insecurities you might have about your growing, pregnant body and tap into your power. Positioning yourself on top doesn’t just give you control over the intensity but the scene. Move it to the couch, a chair, the stairs. It’s your show.