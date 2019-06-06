Sex and the City premiered on HBO on Jun. 6, 1998, which means (I'm so sorry to remind you that time erodes everything) today is the 21st anniversary of the show's very first episode. Love it or hate it, the series became a cultural phenomenon whose impact is still felt decades later. There are many moments from it that feel incredibly dated in 2019, but these 9 Sex and the City quotes still ring true.

There are parts of Sex and the City that are undeniably silly. How did Carrie afford all those designer shoes on a columnist's salary? Why did she expect Charlotte to chip in so she could buy her apartment that one time? Why did Carrie love puns so much? And seriously, the less said about the famously cringey episode where she dated a bisexual guy (and flatly refused to accept his sexuality), the better.

But even when something from Sex and the City has you making The Face, there are still plenty of moments that feel true despite the passage of time. The great things about the show have endured, like its focus on friendship and women taking control of their own lives. Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte could dish out some wisdom from time to time — and these quotes are proof.

Self-Love This one is technically from the first movie, but it's part of the canon, okay? Samantha has always been all about prioritizing herself and her happiness, which is definitely something to aspire to.

Two Out Of Three In New York, they say you're always looking for a job, a boyfriend, or an apartment. So, let's say you have two out of the three, and they're fabulous. Why do we let the one thing we don't have affect how we feel about all the things we do have? Why does one minus a plus one feel like it adds up to zero? — Carrie Carrie, please get out of my therapy sessions. Those are private. Seriously, it can be a little too easy to focus on the negatives; taking stock of all the good stuff helps you appreciate just how much you have going for you.

Wiiiiiiild Horses I find Carrie's writing to be pretty painful (girl, chill on the metaphors) but sometimes the message would get through despite the prose. For as much as the show focused on romantic relationships, it often emphasized having a good relationship with yourself first. Carrie didn't want to compromise who she was for a man, and she shouldn't have to.

Your Body, Your Choice It's your body, your life. You do what's best for you. — Carrie It's that simple!

The Power Of Friendship Charlotte was typically the most traditional of the bunch, but she also voiced what was essentially the show's thesis statement: men could come and go, but these four women would be there for each other forever.

I Celebrate Myself, And Sing Myself The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well. That's just fabulous. — Carrie Was Carrie secretly a genius and I've been judging her too harshly for 21 years? It may seem like belaboring the point by now, but celebrating yourself is one great lesson Sex and the City left behind.

Someone Get Miranda A Netflix Account Yes, TiVo is a fossil of times past, one that we can all scoff at as we snuggle up for more Hulu and Netflix. But Miranda was prescient about the future of television here. She knew just how satisfying it would be to stream.

Bravo! I want to enjoy my success, not apologize for it. — Miranda And you shouldn't have to, girl! As Samantha herself said in response: "Bravo, honey. Bravo."