9 Shocking Hacks That Help Bruises Go Away Faster

Accidents happen in life and, unfortunately, sometimes they result in injuries. Major accidents can, of course, mean major injuries, but even run-of-the-mill, day-to-day accidents — bumping into things, stumbling on a crack in the sidewalk, briefly grazing a hot pan — can cause cuts, scrapes, burns, and bruises. And though all of these things typically heal on their own, it's natural to search for remedies that will help them clear up sooner. You might know what can help cuts, scrapes, and burns, but bruises are more of a nuisance. There are some shocking hacks that help bruises go away faster, however, that you might want to try the next time you, your kids, or anyone else in your family ends up with a bruise. Because even if they don't work immediately or take away all of the pain or coloring that you're trying to get rid of, and even though some remedies only have anecdotal or limited evidence of being effective, if they help shorten the lifespan of your bruise at all, they just might be worth trying.

Some of the things that might help your bruise go away more quickly are things that you probably already have lying around your home. Before you use them — and especially before you use them on young children — you might want to look into the best way to use the specific product, particularly if you've never used it before. From mouthwash to ice packs and homeopathic remedies, there are a number of things that you can try to help yourself heal and feel better faster.

1 Vitamin C Giphy Healthline noted that vitamin C might be able to help your bruised skin heal more quickly. Topical treatments that contain vitamin C can be a good option here, because you can apply them directly to the bruised skin.

2 Eat Foods Rich In Vitamin K Giphy If you bruise easily, it might be partially related to your diet. In a post that she published on her website, Dr. Natasha Turner, ND, a naturopathic doctor, wrote that a vitamin K deficiency is one deficiency that could make you more prone to bruising, but that you shouldn't take a supplement or eat too many green vegetables if you have certain risk factors. Talk to your doctor before upping your dosage of vitamin K to avoid any safety issues.

3 Arnica Giphy Arnica gels and creams can also help soothe your bruises. An excerpt from Doctors' Favorite Natural Remedies published by Reader's Digest noted that arnica is an herb that contains compounds that can reduce swelling and helps "strengthen blood vessels," which can help with bruising. I've personally used arnica gel before and find that it really does work for me. Like anything else, however, it's best to do a little research before going all-in — there's also not a ton of research into this method — and if you have sensitive skin, you might want to do a patch test first.

4 Bromelain Giphy Bromelain, which is an enzyme found in pineapple juice, might also help your bruise heal faster. Self reported that there have been some studies about bromelain, which might help release excess fluid in injured tissue, but not many, and that it may or may not have a real affect. Like anything else that hasn't been extensively studied, don't pin all of your hopes on it.

5 Sunlight Giphy Dr. Mimi Trinh, a family physician, told SheKnows that about 10 to 15 minutes of sunlight might be able to help heal your bruise more quickly by encouraging the bilirubin that gives your bruise its slightly gross, yellowish color to dissipate. Wearing sunscreen and limiting your time in the sun is still important, however, in order to take care of your skin in the long-run.

6 Heat Giphy You likely know that putting a cold pack on your bruised or swollen injury should help minimize the damage, but heat can help a bruise as well. Trinh told SheKnows in the aforementioned article that because heat can boost your blood's circulation, it's possible that applying gentle heat to your bruise could help get rid of it more quickly. First use ice, then try heat later on.

7 Calendula Giphy Calendula pops up in lots of gentle skincare products, but you may not have ever thought about the effect that it might have on specific skin issues and injuries. Real Simple noted that calendula, which is an extract made from marigolds, can help bruises heal more quickly if you use a cream or gel that contains it.

8 Use A Comb Giphy If you're thinking, "however could I use a comb to help heal a bruise," you're not alone. But, apparently, it might actually work. Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist, told Men's Health that taking a fine-toothed comb and (very gently) combing over the bruise can help it dissipate sooner because, perhaps, it might boost circulation. Or, at least, that's Camp's best theory.