September is here, which means it's almost time for a ton of your fave TV shows to return for a new season. There are so many shows returning in September that I'm finding it a little difficult to decide what to make time for. Luckily, streaming and DVR make scheduling a lot easier.

When it comes to fall TV, a lot of shows come back in September for a new season of drama. Everything from sitcoms to Netflix series to favorite primetime soaps are returning in September — some of which have been on for 10 seasons or more, which is incredibly impressive.

If you're a Marvel fan, there's a new season of one of the MCU installments coming to Netflix in early September. If you're a Shonda Rhimes superfan, you'll be happy to know that Grey's Anatomy is still going strong with Season 15 about to premiere. And if you're looking for something on the more lighthearted side of things, there are plenty of sitcoms and comedies returning to TV in September to help you unwind and forget the world for at least half an hour.

If you, like me, are still struggling to figure out what to watch this fall, I've made a list of some of the highlights returning to the silver screen this month.

Marvel's Iron Fist Courtesy of Linda Kallerus/Netflix Because Iron Fist is on Netflix, the entire second season will be available at once. The immortal Danny Rand is back for 13 hour-long episodes on Netflix, according to The Daily Express. Just enough for a weekend-long marathon. Marvel's Iron Fist returns to Netflix Friday, September 7

Shameless Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME The ninth season of Shameless will reach the show's 100th episode according to Hypebeast. And since Emmy Rossum is reportedly leaving the show, this season is definitely one to watch while she's still owning her role as Fiona Gallagher. Shameless returns to Showtime Sunday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m. ET

American Horror Story: Apocalypse American Horror Story 8/YouTube Apocalypse, the eighth season of AHS, will be a sort of crossover of other seasons of the show, according to The Wrap. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and Jessica Lange and other American Horror Story favorites are all set to make appearances. American Horror Story: Apocalypse returns to FX Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET

Dancing with the Stars Dancing With the Stars/YouTube Dancing With the Stars has been on for a stunning 26 seasons, and will return for a 27th on Sept. 24. The season will feature a whole new crop of celebrity dancers, but don't worry, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are all back to judge. Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

This Is Us Courtesy of Ron Batzdorff/NBC One of America's favorite TV families, the Pearsons, are back on This Is Us on Sept 25. And NBC will air an hourlong special about the drama a week before, featuring interviews with some of the show's stars — including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley, according to TODAY. If you're a big fan of the Emmy-winning series, the special is one to watch as well. This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Modern Family Courtesy of ABC/Tony Rivetti Modern Family is back Sept. 26, for what might be it's final season. It was only picked up through this 10th season, but show runners are reportedly "very open" to an 11th season, according to Deadline. But just in case, fans should definitely tune in for this one starting with the premiere towards the end of the month. Modern Family returns to ABC Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Grey's Anatomy Courtesy of ABC/Bob D’Amico Can you believe Grey's Anatomy has been on for 14 seasons? The 15th season of Grey's Anatomy premieres on Thursday, Sept. 27, and it's going to be a whopping two hours long. Meredith Grey fans: get your popcorn ready. Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

The Good Place Courtesy of Colleen Hayes/NBC If you've been missing The Good Place, never fear; the series returns for Season 3 on Thursday, Sept. 27. And the second season of The Good Place is on Netflix right now, so you're all set to catch up in the next few weeks. Who knows? Maybe by the time the third season comes out, Ted Danson will have another Emmy. The Good Place returns to NBC Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Law & Order: SVU Courtesy of Scott Gries/NBC The long-running police drama Law & Order: SVU will return on Sept. 27 in a special two-hour premiere, then go back to its regular 10 p.m. time slot the following week, according to TV Guide. The show is entering a triumphant 20th season, and the outlet reported that it may become the longest-running live-action scripted American prime-time TV series in television history. That's certainly something for Olivia Benson and the gang to celebrate. Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET