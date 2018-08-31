It's that time of year again — when people are itching to break out warm autumn sweaters even as temperatures remain sweltering outside. That's right: it's almost fall. And with fall comes the return of pumpkin spice lattes, yes, and also all your favorite TV shows that were on their long summer break. There are a ton of shows returning this fall that you need to mark your calendars for whether you're a fan of reality, family dramas, sitcoms, or sexy time-traveling melodrama. September is almost upon us, after all which means that some of these shows are back before you know it. Some of the other shows, however, you'll have to be a little more patient with, as they won't hit the silver screen until October and November.

And there's truly something for everyone on TV these days, whether you're a big Netflix and Hulu user or if you stick to basic cable entirely. There are a lot of promising new shows coming to TV this fall as well, but let's focus on the returning favorites for now.

Here are nine of the best returning shows coming this fall, presented in order of their premiere dates for easy scheduling and planning purposes.

The Voice Courtesy of Trae Patton/NBC Monday, September 24, 8 p.m. EST, NBC If you're a fan of NBC’s hit singing competition, you won't want to miss the premiere on Sept. 24. This season will feature four new advisors — Halsey, Thomas Rhett, CeeLo Green, and Keith Urban — according to Billboard.

The Good Doctor TV Guide/YouTube Monday, September 24, 10:01 p.m. EST, ABC The Good Doctor, the hit ABC drama featuring Freddie Highmore as a surgeon with autism — Dr. Shaun Murphy — at St. Bonaventure Hospital, returns on Sept. 24. The new season looks promising with the addition of Lisa Edelstein as oncologist Dr. Blaize, according to CinemaBlend.

This Is Us Courtesy of Ron Batzdorff/NBC Tuesday, September 25, 9:00 p.m. EST, NBC Get the tissues handy. This Is Us is probably best known as a tear-jerker and I see know reason why Season 3 would be any different. The newest season will reportedly feature the Big Three's 38th birthday and a Vietnam storyline that will introduce us to an adult version of Jack's brother, Nicky, according to Digital Spy.

The Good Place Courtesy of Andrew Eccles/NBC Thursday, September 27, 8:00 p.m. EST, NBC The Good Place is back for Season 3 on Thursday, Sept. 27, and will return to its regular 8:30 p.m. time slot on Thursday, Oct. 4, according to Netflix Life. The hilarious and thought-provoking sitcom will have a special one-hour premiere, which I interpret as proof that this is the Good Place.

Mom Courtesy of Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Thursday, September 27, 9:00 p.m. EST, CBS The sixth season premiere of Mom, featuring Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney, will air at 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to Broadway World. And the newest season promises to be just as funny as the first five.

Speechless ABC/YouTube Friday, October 5, 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC Speechless will actually have a two-part Season 3 premiere, according to Variety with the first half airing on Oct. 5. John Cleese will reportedly appear in both parts in a guest starring role, playing the estranged father of Minnie Driver’s character. The series follows the life of a family that includes a teenager who is disabled, and is as groundbreaking as it is hilarious.

Riverdale Courtesy of Dean Buscher/The CW Wednesday, October 10, 8:00 p.m. EST, The CW Riverdale is definitely a guilty pleasure of mine, and I'm obviously not alone. The CW series' third season will premiere on Oct. 10, and is sure to feature all sorts of exciting new adventures for Archie and the gang.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Courtesy of Greg Gayne/The CW Friday, October 12, 9:00 p.m. EST, The CW Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is back for its fourth and final season on Oct. 12th. Recently, Queer Eye star Tan France announced that he is going to have a cameo on The CW comedy, though his episode reportedly won't air until November, according to Hello Giggles. Another highlight to watch for on the new season: a "re-imagined" Greg played by Skylar Astin, according to USA Today.

Outlander Courtesy of Starz Sunday, November 4, 8:00 p.m. EST, Starz Last but certainly not least, the Starz hit Outlander isn't back for a new season until early November. In Season 4 Claire and Jamie will try to establish a home in colonial America, and it will draw from the book Drums of Autumn, according to Deadline.