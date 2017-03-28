9 Subtle Signs You May Have Endometriosis

For starters, it's helpful to understand the basics of endometriosis. Affecting more than 6 million women in the United States alone, endometriosis is a condition that occurs when tissue from the uterus happens to grow somewhere else in the body, according to the Endometriosis Association. Although this may not seem like a huge deal, this misplaced tissue can cause a whole array of health issues, from pelvic pain to fertility problems. Because there is no known cure at this time, it's a chronic and serious condition for many women.
That said, endometriosis can sometimes be difficult to catch. Because the symptoms are so varied and seemingly commonplace, it may not read as a problem to all women. After all, who hasn't coped with an exceptionally painful period, or some occasional back pain? It can be easy to dismiss. With that in mind, if any of these symptoms of endometriosis ring true with you, then a visit to your OB-GYN may be a smart move.