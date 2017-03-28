9 Subtle Signs You May Have Endometriosis

Taking care of your health is a top priority for most people, but sometimes it's easier said than done. Not all health concerns are easily detectable. For instance, the signs you may have endometriosis — and not know it — are rather plentiful.

For starters, it's helpful to understand the basics of endometriosis. Affecting more than 6 million women in the United States alone, endometriosis is a condition that occurs when tissue from the uterus happens to grow somewhere else in the body, according to the Endometriosis Association. Although this may not seem like a huge deal, this misplaced tissue can cause a whole array of health issues, from pelvic pain to fertility problems. Because there is no known cure at this time, it's a chronic and serious condition for many women.

That said, endometriosis can sometimes be difficult to catch. Because the symptoms are so varied and seemingly commonplace, it may not read as a problem to all women. After all, who hasn't coped with an exceptionally painful period, or some occasional back pain? It can be easy to dismiss. With that in mind, if any of these symptoms of endometriosis ring true with you, then a visit to your OB-GYN may be a smart move.

1 You Have Extremely Painful Periods GIPHY It's no news that periods can hurt like hell. But as explained by the Mayo Clinic, severe period pain can sometimes be a sign of endometriosis. At any rate, it may be worth a trip to the doctor for relief.

2 You Bleed Excessively During Periods GIPHY Again, plenty of women cope with heavy bleeding every month. But it may not be a simple quirk of your body. As noted in Everyday Health, heavy bleeding during your period may point to endometriosis. Keep this in mind if you have to buy the extra-large pads in bulk.

3 You Bleed Between Periods GIPHY Basically, endometriosis can equal a lot of bleeding. As noted in WebMD, bleeding in between periods is sometimes another sign of endometriosis. Keep an eye on how often you're spotting, and turn to a doctor if it's cause for concern.

4 You Endure Painful Sex GIPHY Sometimes you'll feel it the next day if your lovemaking gets exceptionally vigorous. But for women with endometriosis, pain during sex is sometimes inescapable, according to Self. And it isn't the sexy kind of pain, either.

5 You Feel Pain When Using The Bathroom GIPHY Again, pain seems to be a constant theme with endometriosis symptoms. As noted in WebMD, pain when using the restroom sometimes points to the condition. At any rate, it's probably a good reason to see a doctor.

6 You Suffer Back Pain GIPHY Basically, it seems like endometriosis is out to get you. Even back pain is sometimes a sign of endometriosis, according to WebMD. Has your lower back felt bad lately? If so, you may want to talk to a doctor.

7 You're Tired AF GIPHY Do you feel exhausted for no apparent reason? As noted by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, extreme fatigue is another potential sign of endometriosis. This condition can cause a general lack of energy overall.

8 You Have Fertility Problems GIPHY This is a heartbreaking possibility. But sometimes women who are pursuing infertility treatments get diagnosed with endometriosis, as noted in the Mayo Clinic. Endo is a somewhat notorious cause of infertility.

9 You Don't Have Any Symptoms GIPHY This may be the most terrifying possibility of all. But according to WebMD, some women with endometriosis experience no symptoms at all. You might have no idea it's a condition until you have a pelvic exam, for instance. if the condition runs in your family, or you just want to be in the clear, schedule a doctor's appointment ASAP.