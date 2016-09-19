9 Signs Your Kid Has Anxiety, And Isn't A Worry Wart
bySarah Bunton
Just like adults, every child can have occasional case of the jitters. Whether there's a big test coming up in school, they're about to perform on stage, or they just don't like change, being nervous is perfectly natural. But when is it something more than just acting a little cautious? If you have a child that tends to feel fretful, you may wonder what are some of the signs your kid has anxiety. As a parent, you always have your child's well-being on your mind, so it's important to know the difference between a random case of nerves and the real deal.
Though it can be difficult to discern when certain behaviors are just a passing phase and when you should seek out support for the situation, there do seem to be some universal indicators that your child's fearfulness is actually anxiety. Personally, I know that I can't but wonder if my son is just shy around new people or if there's a deeper issue of social anxiety.
So whether you legitimately think your child is more than just a little distressed or you're proactively curious, check out some of these signs your child has anxiety and isn't just worried.