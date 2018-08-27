Labor Day weekend is approaching fast, and that means some of the biggest sales of the year are about to happen. In fact, it feels like every retailer in the world has a tempting offer for the upcoming weekend. That said, there are things you should buy on Labor Day weekend, as well as things that are often more affordable during Black Friday sales. As it turns out, some products are at their absolute cheapest on this final summer weekend. There are plenty of seasonal, summery goods on sale, but some of the products that get most affordable around Labor Day are kind of surprising.

To learn more, Romper got the inside scoop on Labor Day deals from Phil Dengler, who runs BestBlackFriday.com. It's a top site for Black Friday deals, as well as general advice on saving money throughout the year. He provided an insider's opinion about the best deals to grab this Labor Day, as well as what you can wait on. Because we're still a few days out, some of the deals are more speculative at this time. But you can check his site for more updated info as the actual Labor Day weekend draws near, with all its awesome sales in tow.

1 Grills Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're in the market for a new grill, then it's the perfect time to buy. Discounts of 25 percent off grills are typical, but some retailers will get as low as 75 percent off the original price, as Dengler explained. "Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Sears are all great places to shop for a new grill and have offered some really great deals on Labor Day in past years," said Dengler. The Black Friday deals on grills are usually pretty good, too, if you need to wait a bit.

2 Mattresses Mattresses have gotten more affordable in recent years, and the sales deals can be amazing. "For 2018, stores are expected to offer discounts of up to 50% off [mattresses]," said Dengler. "Adding in a coupon or two can bring the savings up to 65% off, which is as good as you will find during any other holiday sale throughout the year." He suggests checking out retailers such as 1800Mattress, US-Mattress.com, Overstock.com, Sears, and Macy's for deals.

3 Summer Clothes & Shoes Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Swimsuits, sunglasses, and sandals are all on deep discount for Labor Day sales, as Dengler explained. He suggests looking at retailers such as Brooks Brothers, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Carter’s, and Victoria’s Secret for deals on summer clothes, as well as Target and Walmart. There is also a great roundup of Labor Day 2018 sales at Good Housekeeping. Also check your local boutiques and shops for those discounted sundresses and summer hats.

4 Patio Furniture & Summertime Goods Retailers are ready to get rid of their summer household inventory. Check Home Depot and Lowe's for deals on patio furniture and even lawnmowers, as Dengler noted.

5 Cars Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're in the market for a new car, then this is a good time to shop. "Lot space is limited for dealerships, and new 2019 models are coming out. This means dealers are looking to unload the rest of their 2018 inventory," said Dengler. Expect to negotiate, and look for offers such as 0 percent financing, rebates, and discounts.

6 Travel Here's a deal you might not expect. With summer drawing to a close, plenty of businesses in the travel industry tend to lower prices. Look for deals at Hotels.com, Priceline, Expedia, and Travelocity in the coming weeks, as Dengler noted.

7 School Supplies Phil Walter/Getty Images News/Getty Images Even if your kid has been back in school for a few weeks, it's still a good time to stock up on those pencils and binders. Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Staples will look to clear out those massive back-to-school inventories, so look for deals here, according to Dengler.

8 Beauty Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Don't forget cosmetics. The Sephora Beauty Insider Appreciation Event 2018 has some pretty great discounts, ranging from 10 to 20 percent off your purchase. Stock up on those autumn hues now.

9 Major Appliances OK, so this category generated some mixed advice. The Labor Day sales on large appliances, which can be as high as 40 percent off, might make for some great bargains, as noted on Offers.com. But Dengler cautions shoppers to have a little patience, because deals on major appliances are upwards of 50 percent off for Black Friday sales. It's up to you.

10 Autumn Clothing Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Those cozy sweaters and boots are all calling your name, but it's cheaper to hold out a little longer. "Black Friday is a great time to purchase fall clothing. December and January is even better," said Dengler. If you can, wait for these deeper sales.

11 TVs To be honest, this isn't the worst time to buy a new TV. "Labor Day television deals are not horrible. In fact, some are actually pretty good. The problem is the deals are much better during Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday," said Dengler. Again, hold out for a couple of months if at all possible.

12 Video Games & Toys Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images OK, so if you're already looking to get a jump on the holiday shopping, then that's awesome. But it might be a little too early for the best deals, especially if video games are on the wish list. "While stores are sure to have discounts on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the best time for gaming deals is during Black Friday," said Dengler. "The PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch will all be back again for Black Friday, and the discounts should be even better than last year." Wait on these purchases for a bit. And as for other toys? The month of December is the best time to buy, according to Dengler. It's even better than Black Friday.