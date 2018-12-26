While donning your favorite sequined outfit, spending two hours on the perfect beat, and rewarding your efforts with a steady influx of champagne refills has its merits, sometimes the best New Year's Eve is the one spent at home, on the couch, soothing your brain with your favorite TV characters. In the spirit of low-key celebrations, these 9 TV marathons to watch on NYE will keep you just as entertained as Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With At The Party. (Probably.)

There's a little something for everyone playing on New Year's Eve this year, whether vintage HBO, Real Housewives, or genre television is your thing. Sure, you could check out something new on Netflix and skip the commercials, but where would the warm fuzzies of classic TV (and by "classic," I clearly mean '90s) nostalgia come from if you weren't hanging out with the characters, storylines, dialogue, and episode formats that you already know and love? Plus, commercials offer convenient breaks for snacks, mini-cleaning storms, or saging every room of your house. And you can always set an alarm for midnight, champagne toast your beautiful self, and enjoy your stream of Happy New Year texts as they roll in. Here's what you can watch while you're doing it.

Sex & The City Giphy Sure, it's the censored for basic cable episodes, but E! is running a 24-hour Sex & The City marathon on NYE that will keep you balking at what constituted empowering feminist TV into 2019.

Law & Order: SVU Giphy From 12 a.m. — 12 a.m., you can watch a full 24 hours of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on USA Network this NYE. My guess is you'd have a warm community of SVU live-tweeters watching along with you.

Doctor Who Giphy If you started watching Doctor Who this year in support of the first female Doctor, you can catch up on some of the classics this NYE on BBC America. It'll be playing a 24-hour marathon.

Say Yes To The Dress Giphy From 4 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., you can lust over wedding gowns and probably cry every time a mom cries during TLC's NYE Say Yes To The Dress marathon.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Giphy If RHOBH is your franchise of choice, Bravo is giving everyone a whopping 15 hours of it from 6 a.m. — 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Friends Giphy You have two options to catch Friends marathons this New Year's Eve: first up, you can watch TBS's from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., and later, you can watch Nick's from 9 p.m. — 5:30 a.m.

In Living Color Giphy Living Single's arrival on Hulu earlier this year prompted tons of TV viewers to demand when In Living Color was going to get the same treatment. The whole series still isn't available to stream anywhere just yet but you can catch a 10 a.m. — 4 p.m marathon on Fusion this New Year's Eve.

The Walking Dead Giphy If ringing in the New Year with a zombie apocalypse is more your speed, then you can stay up all night with The Walking Dead. AMC is airing a NYE marathon from 9 a.m. — 5:30 a.m.