In Netflix's Dead to Me, Christina Applegate's Jen is reeling from the sudden loss of her husband when she finds an unexpected friend in Linda Cardellini's Judy. They meet in a grief support group and quickly grow closer than expected. But these 9 tweets about Dead to Me make it clear that there's a lot more to the show than that. If you go in expecting a dark comedy about friendship, you might be surprised by what you discover.

Jen and Judy have a complicated bond. They understand each other in a way no one else in their lives can, and Judy is exactly who Jen needs at this point in her life. But they don't necessarily go down the healthiest path together. "They're two people who can totally be themselves with each other," Cardellini told The New York Times, though she hinted at the fact that Judy was still hiding something. Her relationship with Jen takes a turn for the codependent, too, which sometimes leads them to enable the other's bad decisions.

If there's one thing the response from fans on Twitter has proven, it's that Dead to Me has no problem subverting expectations. These twists and turns will keep you guessing until the end. But don't take my word for it — take Twitter's.

You Will Have A Face Journey If you like your TV packed with sudden swerves, then this is the show for you. Take your face on a journey as you watch Season 1, but don't rush — Season 2 has yet to be confirmed.

No Take Backs One common reaction to Dead to Me is summed up perfectly in these tweets: delight that morphs into shock and confusion. You'll never be bored!

Marathon Time But some fans were happy to see where the rollercoaster took them. You won't know where your opinion falls until you check the show out yourself.

A High Honor Several tweets remarked on Applegate's ability to drop an f-bomb with considerable aplomb. She has no shortage of competition in that field, so she must really be doing something special.

One Twist You Shouldn't Expect Cardellini and Applegate's chemistry is clear from the trailer, so it comes as no surprise that some viewers would end up immediately shipping them. Alas, a romance between the two stars isn't something you'll find in Dead to Me. Maybe in Season 2?

Shock & Awe When you start a new show, it can be reassuring to know that there's something to look forward to with each episode. In Dead to Me, that certainly seems to be the case.

Gasp! If there's anything to be gleaned from the Twitter reactions to the show, it's that it keeps you on the edge of your seat. Come for the friendship, stay for the shockers.

Time Management Okay, I know I cautioned zipping through the series because of the uncertainty of Season 2, but who am I kidding? Once you get hooked, try not to marathon this show.