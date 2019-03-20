Tinsley Mortimer has been pretty lowkey in the first few episodes of The Real Housewives of New York Season 11 — or as lowkey as a cast member of this show can be. She learned how to drive (in a Bentley in Manhattan, naturally), delivered some caviar, and turned up to a clambake. But the trailer for the season shows more drama is coming, and these 9 tweets about Tinsley on RHONY prove that fans are ready for it.

There's at least one weepfest in Tinsley's future. The trailer features a quick glimpse of Dorinda wrapping her up in a comforting hug while she cries, which may have something to do with her breakup with boyfriend Scott Kluth. But later she cheers up by dancing on a table in Miami and then taking to the stage in one of Luann de Lesseps' cabaret shows. Unfortunately, it's not all rhinestones and vaudeville numbers; while still done up in her doll-like Christmas with the Countess costume, Tinsley wails, "I'm miserable!" in a moment that is about to become the most ubiquitous gif of the season. Mark my words.

Tinsley might not be causing as much kerfuffle as some of her co-stars, but it seems like a few fans on Twitter appreciate that — and the others are ready to see her kick it up a notch.

