After I had a Not-What-I-Wanted birth experience in the hospital with my first born, I decided to have a home birth with a midwife for my second. I had false labor every night for a couple of weeks leading up to things. One night things were clearly different so we sent the oldest to her grandfather's for the night. I called the midwife, and as soon as she heard one though she yelled "I'M ON MY WAY" and hung up. Then my water broke.

It was exactly the 'your body knows what it's doing' experience I needed.

It wasn't long before I had a strange out-of-body feeling. As a contraction came on I shuddered and then felt like I was watching myself push while mentally screaming "NO! NOT YET!!" But I couldn't stop. After it was done and I came back into myself I reached down to feel if there was any progress and felt the top of her head. My partner grabbed his phone and called 911. But because he was calling from his cell and we were on the border between two counties, his call got passed to the wrong people. Meanwhile I continued having the out-of-body pushing contractions and by the time he had the right people on the phone when they asked what the emergency was he said "My wife just had a baby." He caught her and wrapped her in a towel. And then my house filled with people I had not been expecting. I had planned for a quiet home birth with me, my partner and the midwife. And now my bedroom was filled with police, firefighters and an EMT.

Shortly after, we were left to enjoy the newborn all to ourselves. All-in-all, as unprepared as we were for how that played out, it was exactly the "your body knows what it's doing" experience I needed.