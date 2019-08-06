It's officially August, which means kids across America are either gearing up for back-to-school festivities or have already kicked off the school year. And, as expected, many parents are brainstorming ways to set their kids up for success this school year. One recommended hack? New research suggests a clean desk can boost your child's productivity and can help develop their creativity and problem-solving skills.

Ahead of the new school year, Clorox conducted a survey to examine how cleanliness can affect a child's productivity and creativity. And the answers to the survey questions (which were answered by parents) and just might inspire you to make sure your child's homework space is clean and tidied up throughout the year.

According to the Clorox survey, 50 percent of parents noticed that when their kids' workspaces are clean, they complete their homework faster. Furthermore, 30 percent of parents observed their children were more creative and 25 percent noticed kids were better at problem solving. Two-thirds of parents surveyed agreed their child earned better grades when their workspace is clean.

What's even better? Many parents believe their child is less stressed when their desk area is organized. Considering stress is a big issue for children these days, this finding is incredibly eye-opening.

"Clorox believes clean spaces serve as a springboard for kids’ creativity, helping them to embrace both creative play and work," a news release from the brand reads. "With 52 percent of children completing their homework at their desk, 22 percent on the counter, and 8 percent in their bedroom, Clorox has the supplies to make their transition from school to home seamless, clean, and of course, productive!"

Interestingly, Clorox also carried out a study involving children between the ages of 8 and 9 who were randomly selected to go into an either clean or a dirty room to complete creative tasks. What researchers found? Children in the clean room were both more productive and spent more time on-task working on creative projects.

Of course, this isn't the first time a survey or study has shown that a person's desk or workspace can affect productivity and creativity. A cluttered work area, for example, can make you more distracted, according to a study by the Princeton Neuroscience Institute. This finding is probably why it's a good idea to make sure your child's homework area is clean in the sanitary sense and free from mess.

"If there's a loose piece of paper, if it's not going to be useful anymore, toss it, throw it in the garbage," Patrick Keeney, director of college and career programs at k12.com told ABC 7 News. "If you are going to find it to be useful at some point or you think it might be useful at some point, then have a specific place for it."

Additionally, Clorox created a list of tips based on the findings, encouraging parents to create a "Need it Now" bin to help with organization. "Creative flow won’t be interrupted by the never-ending search for glitter glue," the company explains.

Other hacks include using a DIY foldable desk, creating "fun file folders" for art projects, and repurposing old Clorox Disinfecting Wipes canisters for "paint brushes, rulers and glue sticks."

As difficult as it may be to make sure your child has a clean and tidy space to complete school work (because let's face it, clutter has a way of piling up during the busy school year), this new survey confirms the extra effort is worth the benefits.