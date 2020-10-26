Revamping your wardrobe for pregnancy can mean swapping out just about every piece of clothing, including underwear and pajamas. Thankfully, it's possible to round out your maternity closet without breaking the bank. The bra and sleepwear flash sale from A Pea in the Pod and Motherhood Maternity taking place on Monday, Oct. 26, is a great chance to score these basics at a bargain. Because if anybody deserves a fresh pair of cozy pajamas, it's the person with a baby on the way (or a new mom).

When the flash sale starts at midnight, both A Pea in the Pod and Motherhood Maternity will feature sleepwear and bras at deep discounts. In fact, the fan-favorite seamless clip-down bralettes from Motherhood will be half off their regular $19.98 price, which means $10 nursing bras could be in your future. Made from a seamless nylon and spandex blend (and featuring no back clasp), these bras are designed to be comfy and supportive throughout your pregnancy and nursing journey. Speaking of comfort, there are also some deep deals on sleep pants and nightgowns. Whether you're creating styles for the first trimester or you need to stock up on some cozy underwear after the baby's arrival, these sales have you covered.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The wire-free bralette clips down to make nursing a cinch.

Made with a ruched jersey knit, these pants will serve you well through pregnancy and the postpartum period. For the most part, this flash sale from A Pea in the Pod and Motherhood Maternity is all about the basics.