A Round Up Of The Best Jokes From The Golden Globes In Case You Need A Laugh Today

When it was announced that Seth Meyers would be hosting the 2018 Golden Globes, I knew that we were all in for a treat. Meyers has been one of the most consistently hilarious late night hosts in the past year, as well as one of those most willing to go there when it comes to President Trump. The Globes were no different. So here's a round up of the best jokes from the Golden Globes in case you really need a laugh today. Seriously, considering the crazy cold weather so many of us in the country are experiencing right now, anything to elevate the mood is welcome.

As predicted, Meyers didn't go easy on Trump or the men accused of sexual harassment at all. He's consistently been one of these men's harshest critics. And honestly, it's almost too tempting to pass up making a little dig at 45's expense when he so clearly cares so much what Hollywood thinks of him. He often reacts to awards shows or Saturday Night Live sketches about him, which makes it all the more fun to watch and wonder whether he'll have anything to say the next day. Of course, POTUS was hardly the only subject joked about on Sunday night. 2017 was a weird year, so there was no shortage of hilarity to be found. Particularly in light of the Me Too movement, and the take down of some of Hollywood's most powerful players.

Meyers and others found opportunities to skewer everything from the many men accused of sexual misconduct to the usual Golden Globes jokes. And Twitter, of course, loved every minute of it. There was clearly a theme to this year's awards, and that was the reckoning coming for every man who's ever used his power to sexually harass women. Meyers opened his monologue by joking, "Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't."

He also did not shy away from jumping right in and saying what everyone was thinking. For other hosts, he said, being the first to take on the job in this year's political climate was like being the first dog they shot into space. While not all of this one-liners landed, plenty of them did, resulting in a hilarious and self-aware monologue.

He went particularly hard in on Harvey Weinstein, calling him the "elephant not in the room." He went on to say that the next time Weinstein comes to the Golden Globes will be in 20 years when he's the first person booed at the "In Memorium." The crowd groaned to which Meyers said, "It'll sound like that." Meyers also did not give a break to Woody Allen, who has largely emerged from the reckoning unscathed. Talking about The Shape of Water, Meyers joked that when realized it was about "a woman who falls in love with a disgusting sea monster I thought, 'Oh man, not another Woody Allen movie.'" He continued, "Like Manhattan under water."

Meyers also added in a segment that he does on his own show called, "Jokes Seth Can't Tell." During this segment he set up the joke, then handed it to someone more appropriate to say the punch line. "The Golden Globes turned 75 this year," Meyers said, while Jessica Chastain finished, "but the actress that plays its wife is still only 32." He handed it to Issa Rae, saying that she's working on three projects with HBO right now, while Rae finished by saying, "Yeah and three projects is where they think I'm from." Of course, the most charming part of this segment was when he handed the mic to Amy Poehler who berated him on mansplaining a set up and a punch line to her. It was everything.

