On Wednesday afternoon, in a tragic turn of events, a shooting at a Florida high school has reportedly left multiple people injured, according to CNN. The shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and is being treated as a mass casualty situation by law enforcement and emergency personnel, WSVN reported.

Just after 4 p.m., local authorities reported on Twitter that they had apprehended the suspected shooter. On Twitter, Broward County Public Schools also updated the public on the situation, writing that law enforcement was currently clearing students out of the school one building at a time.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson told CNN that there were a "number of fatalities" following the shooting.

More to come...